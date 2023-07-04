Toptaglio: A Case Study in Creating a Pleasant Work Environment to Retain Employees

Title: Toptaglio in Albese con Cassano Sets Example for Employee-Centric Work Environment

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By: F. Man.

Toptaglio, a renowned construction company in Como, has built its reputation on custom manufacturing and employee well-being. This family-owned business, founded in 1999 by Paolo Ceresoli, has gone from being a small demolition company to specializing in various construction branches, including the reconstruction and fittings of showrooms, shops, apartments, offices, villas, and historic buildings.

One of Toptaglio’s most notable achievements is the demolition of a blast furnace while it was still in operation. Using a specially designed robot, the company carried out this unique project, displaying its commitment to innovation.

While operating in Como has its challenges, such as competition from Switzerland and Milan, Toptaglio has successfully created an attractive work environment to retain and attract talented individuals. With approximately fifty employees, the company understands the importance of a pleasant work atmosphere. In addition to well-lit glass offices, the headquarters boasts flower-filled interior walls with vertical gardens, animals for pet therapy, and a communal dining space equipped with a large table and recreational activities like a 50” maxi screen, table football, and darts.

To support employee well-being, Toptaglio offers flexible working hours and allows employees to bring their children or pets to the office. A fully-equipped gym is available for employees to use during their breaks, along with the option of personal training sessions or Latin American dance lessons. There are also dedicated rooms for massages and physiotherapy.

Beyond the office walls, Toptaglio continues to prioritize employee satisfaction. The company has created a garden lounge with tables and a bar, fostering a relaxed atmosphere for coffee breaks and post-work aperitifs during summer months.

Toptaglio’s dedication to its employees goes beyond physical facilities. The company actively seeks to enhance employees’ skillsets by offering courses in English and construction software, with a preference for face-to-face lessons to maximize learning.

Today, Toptaglio is a full-service construction company specializing in real estate, reclamation, demolition, construction, and fit-outs. They have the capability to transform a vacant area into a “turnkey” building, even providing property maintenance services over time. Unlike many other companies, Toptaglio prides itself on having in-house workers who are skilled in every aspect of the construction process, ensuring quality and seamless project execution.

Toptaglio’s success story serves as an inspiration to other companies, demonstrating how prioritizing employee well-being can contribute to staff retention and attract new talent. With their employee-centric approach, Toptaglio continues to stand out as an example of excellence in the construction sector.

