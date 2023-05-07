Home » Torino-Monza 1-1: the goalkeepers, Sanabria and Caprari put on a show, one point each | First page
Torino-Monza 1-1: the goalkeepers, Sanabria and Caprari put on a show, one point each | First page

Torino-Monza 1-1: the goalkeepers, Sanabria and Caprari put on a show, one point each | First page

1-1 from Turin and Monza: sanabria e Goats in goal, Milinkovic-Savic and Di Gregorio on the shields in a game that lived in stages. The two teams both rise to 46 points in the standings.

THE MATCH – The first half is everything for Turin, who risk almost nothing except on a couple of occasions in which Milinkovic-Savic is not surprised. AND’ By Gregoryon the other hand, having to work overtime: first he rejects on the diagonal of Vlasicthen flies to deflect a round shot by Miranchukthen you pass on Duke. Finally, it is responsive to blocking sanabria who had wedged himself into the area on the bank of the same Kosovar During the first half, even a goal by Miranchuk for a hand ball by Sanabria in action. The match is uncorked at the beginning of the second half: central break by Ilic and Vlasic, support by the Croatian for sanabria who strikes Di Gregorio with a dry low shot. Palladino inserts Petagna and Rovella and Monza begins to react: the midfielder reaches the limit and touches for Charles Augustus, who finds the body of Milinkovic-Savic on the way out. Again Di Gregorio denies Miranchuk the goal before the exit of the Russian, then it is Goats to slam on the goalkeeper grenade. But the former Roma eventually equalized with a great right-footed shot on an assist from Petagna, a draw between Gasperini’s technical sons and the first X of the day.

