Friday 16 September 2022 – 1.15 pm

Tornano AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon e Bibione Beach Fitness

From 16 to 18 September

Rome, 16 Sept. – In summer, sport does not go on holiday, but rather, in the Venetian town of Bibione it becomes the absolute protagonist, with three days of pure adrenaline that will bring together, on the same beach and in the same weekend, beach volleyball enthusiasts and lovers of the most engaging fitness disciplines.



From 16 to 18 September, the appointment with the legendary Bibione Beach Fitness and AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathon is back: the events conceived by SportFelix – the leading Italian brand in sports tourism – will host over 5,000 athletes and enthusiasts from all over Italy and beyond on the beaches of the Veneto coast.





Registration is already open for those who wish to spend the last days of summer recharging their energy. Both events are in fact aimed at everyone, regardless of level or athletic training, and offer special holiday packages to take advantage of every moment and every news of this 2022 edition, signed by the partnership with AeQuilibrium, the AIA brand that promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle also through proper nutrition.Already Premium Partner of the Italian Volleyball Federation (FIPAV), Aequilibrium will in fact be Title sponsor of the Bibione Beach Volley Marathon and main sponsor of Bibione Beach Fitness, continuing its commitment to the project that sees it as protagonist in activities aimed at enhancing the spirit, culture and positive values ​​of sport in which the brand is also reflected: commitment, sense of responsibility and constancy.Values ​​also shared by Francesca Piccinini, who will be present at some of the scheduled events. The symbolic face of Italian volleyball and ambassador of AeQuilibrium supports, together with the brand, sportsmen and those who want to take care of themselves to face the days with energy and positivity.Bibione Beach Fitness. The training of the Italian Army also arrives in SeptemberMore than 300 hours of lessons, 16 stages set up on the sand and over 40 disciplines, all to be tried together with the best international presenters. This is enough to make Bibione Beach Fitness the most popular open air convention in the sector in Europe for 17 years: a reference point for the latest trends in physical well-being which, under the artistic direction of Laura Cristina, gathers thousands every September of enthusiasts.This year, in addition to the inevitable Dance, Latin, Training, Combact and Cycling themed lessons, you can also test yourself with the “Military Fitness”, the training designed by the Italian Army. Authentic military instructors will guide the participants in an obstacle course of increasing difficulty, which simulates the typical tactical-operational training of the Italian soldier and allows you to test speed and agility.But among the new proposals, there will also be space for exercises in the relaxing Body & Mind area, and for the brand new Zumba lessons, in collaboration with the Miami Office.For registration and for the complete program: https://beachfitness.it/AeQuilibrium Beach Volley MarathonStill on the beach, a few steps away, hundreds of volleyball nets will instead frame the September edition of AeQuilibrium Beach Volley Marathonthe most popular open specialty tournament in the world , which in May collected over 10 thousand appearances between amateurs and great international champions.Spectacular as always the program of the races, which will be held in the traditional formulas 2 × 2 Female, 2 × 2 Male, 2 × 2 Mixed, 3 × 3 Female, 3 × 3 Male and 4 × 4 Mixed. And for the winners, a prize of 36 thousand euros is up for grabs.For info and registration: https://beachvolleymarathon.it/

SHARE ON:













