It would be a 46 years old from Gragnano with some precedents behind him, the man found lifeless, with a boulder tied around his neck, in the waters of the beach of the Sette Scogliere di Rovigliano, on the outskirts of Torre Annunziata. The body was found by a fisherman on Sunday afternoon, who had seen the body resurface from the sea and immediately raised the alarm. The carabinieri of the Torre Annunziata company are investigating the case, a real yellow whose contours are still to be clarified, coordinated by the oplontina prosecutor (prosecutor Nuncio Fragliassosubstitute Giuliano Schioppi) who hypothesize the crime of voluntary homicide, currently against unknown persons. The District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Naples was also notified of the incident, because at the moment not even the Camorra track is excluded.

The lifeless body was found in the sea, with a noose around his neck that kept him anchored to a boulder on the bottom, in an area where the water is not very deep. A detail, that of the noose to make all traces of the corpse disappear forever, which recalls some terrible mafia crimes. Clear signs of a struggle were found on the head and arms, according to the coroner Antonio Sorrentino who carried out a first external examination of the body, before the autopsy which will be performed in the next few days. Now we need to understand if that man was first killed and then thrown into the sea, or if he drowned there. And again, if he arrived in that isolated place alone to meet someone, or if he was dragged there when he was already unconscious, if not dead. A series of details that will be revealed during the investigations, which have continued unabated since Sunday afternoon.

FURTHER INFORMATION

The identification of the body was complicated, also because no one had filed a missing person report in the last few hours. Decisive to get to hypothesize that it is the 46-year-old from Gragnano were some tattoos, including two letters M on the wrist. For official recognition, however, theEsame del Dna. In the process of separation, the 46-year-old lived alone in an apartment in the center of Gragnano, which yesterday was searched by the carabinieri: there was no one in the house and this could be another confirmation of his identity. Exactly one month ago, the 46-year-old was arrested for one improper robbery which took place in the Stabia area: he had entered a supermarket and had stolen foodstuffs, to then try to escape on a scooter despite the intervention of a carabiniere off duty, who was slightly injured. Given the precedents, investigators speculate that the man may have been killed after an attempted theft against the “wrong” person and that he may have been knocked out with a blunt object, probably a hammer. Once unconscious, if not already dead, the man may have been loaded into the car, in the direction of Torre Annunziata.

The crime took place between Saturday and Sunday: the body had not been in the water for more than 48 hours, according to the coroner, therefore it was a relatively recent homicide. Perhaps the strong current and the rough sea brought his body back to the shore and afloat, which had been tied with a rope to a large boulder. With the recognition still to be carried out, the investigations focus on the possible motive and on the identification of the murderers, who could be precisely from the Lattari mountains area. And the methods and place of discovery of the victim’s body may have been a choice of the killers to try to sidetrack the investigations, if not an attempt – unsuccessful – to make all traces disappear forever.