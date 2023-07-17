Torre del Greco (Naples), 25 suspects for the collapse of the building

July 17, 2023 23:01

In the collapse of the three-story building in which three people were injured



Torre del Greco, three-story building collapses – PHOTO GALLERY



Breakthrough in the investigation building collapsed on Sunday evening in Torre del Greco, in the Neapolitan area, in the area between vico Pizza and Corso Umberto I. There are 25 people reached in these hours by as many notices of guarantee. In the collapse of the three-story building in which three people were injured. The prosecutor has opened an investigation file with the hypothesis of culpable collapse.

The three people injured are a 20-year-old girl residing in the building, a 45-year-old man who owns a pizzeria in the area and a 60-year-old foreign woman, the last two hit by the rubble while they were on the street.

The suspects would be the owners of the real estate units present in the building located at number 59 of Corso Umberto I and some technicians and managers of the Municipality of Torre del Greco called in recent years to monitor the conditions of the building. Registration in the register of suspects is a necessary act to allow suspects to be able to protect themselves, even with the appointment of their own consultants, in view of the upcoming findings that the investigators will carry out in the area where the building was located. The notices of guarantee, in fact, arrive on the eve of the unrepeatable tests that the expert appointed by the Public Prosecutor will have to carry out, tests scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The conditions of the building and its maintenance were in the sights of the investigators, while a file for static instability caused by water infiltration in 2013 also emerged from the archives. At the time, a report was drawn up by the municipal technicians, noting leaks from the intermediate floor located on the second level of the building. If there is a connection with the subsidence, the investigation opened by the prosecutor will be able to tell.



School becomes accommodation for displaced persons A school temporarily transformed into a shelter for displaced persons. The decision was taken by the Municipality to respond to the high number of families forced to leave their homes by decision of the firefighters, who in addition to clearing out the building affected by the subsidence, established the removal of the residents from about fifteen buildings in the area between vico Pizza and Corso Umberto I.

In the middle school in Viale Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, about a hundred beds were placed by the association’s volunteers and sent to them by the regional civil protection. In addition to the difficulty of finding hotel accommodation, two factors in particular weighed on the basis of the decision to allocate the camp-accommodation in the school: the proximity of the institute to the place where the collapse occurred and the fact that the structure is equipped with showers.

