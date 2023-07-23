Torrid heat and delayed sleep, how to sleep well even in this heat: six very useful tips

This terrible heat makes it impossible even to fall asleep at night: here are six solid tips to fall asleep easily.

Summer has arrived and with it the torrid heat which can make sleep difficult at night. You know they exist Are you sound tips that will help you fall asleep quickly and easily?

The heat and muggy weather can negatively affect the quality of night rest, causing sleep disturbances, irritability and tiredness during the day. But there are some methods to quickly and easily solve this problem.

Hot and stuffy: 6 tips for sleeping well

It is important to adopt some strategies to promote a regenerating sleep, despite the adverse weather conditions. The heat prevents you from falling asleep or causes continuous awakenings during the night which cause tiredness and nervousness when you wake up. How to do then to be able to get enough sleep even with the high summer temperatures?

Here are six super-helpful tips for sleeping well during scorching heat and lacking sleep.

Keep your room cool throughout the day. Use thick or blackout curtains to block out the sun’s rays during the hottest hours. In the afternoon, when the temperature begins to drop, open the windows to create a draft. During the night, you can use a fan or air conditioner to keep you cool and help you sleep.Prefer light underwear made with breathable fabrics, like cotton. Avoid synthetic materials that can retain heat and increase the feeling of stuffiness during the night. Hydration is essential during hot days, but try to drink the majority of fluids throughout the day and reduce your intake before bed. This way you will ensure that you avoid frequent interruptions of sleep to go to the bathroom.Create a calm and comfortable environment in your bedroom. Use light shades for the walls, avoiding dark colors that would absorb heat. Choose a mattress and pillow that is appropriate for your body and your preferences, in order to promote proper spinal alignment and ensure maximum sleeping comfort.A shower or a cool bath before going to bed it can help you relax and lower your body temperature. Fresh water also stimulates the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep, promoting deep and restful sleep. If the outside temperatures are particularly high, you might consider using an additional fan or cooler such as a mist fan or an evaporative cooling system. These devices can reduce the room temperature and create a cool feeling in your bedroom.