The torrid heat of these weeks is putting a strain on our body, what are its effects on the human body?

When the heat is excessive, the phrase “we die of heat” is often pronounced, but in this case it is not entirely wrong. The tremendous heat of the last few weeks, in fact, puts a strain on the human body, causing multiple negative effects which can compromise health. A heat that shows no sign of loosening its grip, suffocating the whole of Europe.

Temperatures over 40 ° are sweeping half the continent, creating many inconveniences, and we just have to adapt to the laws of nature, waiting for some refreshment to arrive soon. But, apart from a feeling of discomfort and discomfort, with so much sweat and sluggishness, what effects does excessive heat have on our body? Let’s find out more.

The negative effects of scorching heat on the human body

When temperatures rise reaching peaks that cause discomfort, our physique undergoes transformations. For example, blood vessels dilate, blood pressure drops, causing weakness, while the heart strains harder to pump blood to all extremities of the body.

If it is very hot, combined with excessive humidity, we suffer considerable sweating, thus losing mineral salts, which are important for energy. Losing nutrients and energy, our body weakens. For this reason, headaches, dizziness, nausea, cramps and exhaustion arise. The more fragile people can also have a heart attack.

The ideal temperature to feel good

All this malaise occurs because our body is a machine designed to maintain an average temperature of 36.5 ° -37 °. When temperatures are too low or too high create imbalance, and so the body has to work hard to maintain the temperature. When it is this hot, our body struggles to cool the whole organism.

Dilated blood vessels and sweating are used to cool the body, lowering the body temperature. If there is a lot of humidity, however, the sweat does not evaporate, sticking to the skin and not allowing it to transpire. Because of this, he feels even hotter and the body cannot cool down. Hot you can die, and that’s not a saying. In Europe, people who have died from heatstroke are many, we are talking about thousands of deaths every year.

Among other things, the intake of some medicines can increase the risk of death caused by the heat. Diuretics, medications for hypertension, medicines to treat epilepsy or Parkinson’s disease, can counteract with temperatures, creating further health problems. What is the perfect outside temperature for the human body? According to scholars it is 18 ° -22 ° degrees. A mild temperature, suitable for the body.