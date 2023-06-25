Tosca, the endless battle against the disease: “An intruder…”

Tosca Donati (Raiplay image) – metropolinotizie.it

The singer Tosca in a frantic fight against an “intruder”: it’s time to do something about the disease

Singer Tosca she has always been famous for her discretion, elegance and talent, and even in this case she does not disappoint. You have not told many details of your condition or private life, but you have begun to promote a very important initiative concerning the female health.

“This month I want to take you to the world of prevention and gods rights”, he writes in the caption in an Instagram post he posted on his profile. The incipit already bodes well, given that it is not obvious that well-known personalities of his caliber are involved in themes so much important.

Tosca’s post concerns the promotion of an association for cancer patientswhich in turn disseminates information on the prevention and treatment of the diseases thus classified.

With her proverbial verve, Tosca involves her fans in the donations to the association in question, which is called Dance for oncologyand tell the initiative undertaken by another very famous woman.

Tosca’s thanks to the star who joined her

“Start thanking the great woman, but really great, called @ carolynsmith5 and who with her battle is helping many women to find the strength and dignity in facing an “intruder” who arrives and you really struggle to send him away”, writes Tosca, quoting and tagging the choreographer Carolyn Smith, best known for her role as a judge on the show Dancing with the Stars.

Carolyn also chose to use her own notoriety to make information about the oncological diseases, placing one’s being known at the service of the common good. To help the association Dance for oncology, Tosca joins Carolyn in showing a product, an item of clothing, which allows, through its purchase, to to donate to the institution in question.

“Thanks Carolyn, for everything.”

“Do you see this shirt?”Tosca continues in writing, “she is one minesize, a shirt that everyone is fine, from girls to ladies like me and even older. A shirt that, if you buy it, helps the association #danceforoncology who is doing so much for prevention and treatment.”, informs the singer.

“Now for me it’s like a second skin, has many uses and is beautiful and comfortable. Thanks Carolyn for everything. Also of this gimmick!”, concludes Tosca, but not before having written the references to allow followers to buy the garment, “To buy @iamawomanfirst“.

