“Total oppression of a defenseless woman”, the Milan investigating judge validates the arrest of the elevator rapist

Stay in jail Fadil Monir, the 27-year-old Moroccan arrested on Thursday for raping a 36-year-old compatriot in a station lift Milan Central. The man had argued that the woman was consenting, but the judge explains that the existence of a video recorded by the surveillance cameras of the lift inside the railway yard is “decisive”, “documentary proof” of the violence. From the video, “even the most significant frames were acquired in deeds” and “he irrefutably denies the version”. The victim said she was dragged into the lift after the first abuses in the station gardens and that she tried to resist, but the man beat her savagely.

The video, as written in the ordinance, “represents a context of total oppression of a defenseless woman, whom the suspect forces, with merciless obstinacy, to undergo sexual acts”. Contrary to what was claimed by the arrested during the interrogation, “the offended person is not consenting: appears frightened, repeatedly rejects the suspect, cries, crouches on the ground to hinder the conduct of the same, is hit with slaps, tries repeatedly to sound the alarm, but the suspect prevents her”. The judge, therefore, at the request of the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo and the deputy Letizia Mannella, ordered the validation of the detention and prison.

Monir, according to the preliminary investigation judge, showed “a personality without inhibitions, violent and without any capacity for critical review and recollection“. In the ruling, the judge noted that “the sequence of acts, the cruel obstinacy, the conduct following the crime and the callousness demonstrated during the interrogation” are “symptomatic of a personality devoid of inhibitions, violent and without any capacity for critical review and resipescence.” Fadil, underlines the investigating judge, did not have “no hesitation in unjustly discrediting the victim, in order to build a convenient version, with which he thought he could neutralize the charges against him”. The man had told of consensual relationships and a previous knowledge for drug issues. All this “leads him to believe, also in consideration of his living conditions, that he can concretely repeat crimes of the same nature to satisfy his sexual instincts”. Hence the measure of the prison also because the suspect is in fact homeless “and he moves easily even outside the Italian territory”, so much so that on 9 February he was photographed.