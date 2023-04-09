According to the preliminary financial results for 2015, the health insurance companies had income of around 212.42 billion euros compared with expenditure of around 213.56 billion euros. The difference of 1.14 billion euros is mainly due to the fact that the health insurance companies have relieved their insured with lower additional contributions. This desired relief effect for the insured is associated with a financial effect on the health insurance funds of around 900 million euros. In addition, in the risk structure equalization, in which the burden and relief effects are offset across the GKV, the individual health insurance companies made higher commitments than receivables in the order of around EUR 311 million due to the principle of prudence.

