Several “details” are still missing to file, but the team of the first Meloni government is starting to take on more defined contours. Although the meeting of the premier in pectore with Silvio Berlusconi did not dissolve all the knots (in particular that on Justice), it instead confirmed on the one hand the unity of the center-right and on the other the scheme of the two vice-premieres and the 5 ministries assigned to Come on Italy. The Lega instead (net of the presidency of the Chamber already assigned to Lorenzo Fontana) could go a few more boxes, with Giancarlo Giorgetti at the Mef, however, considered as a technician.

Totoministri, the armored boxes and the loyalists of Meloni. Salvini and Tajani vice premier. FI calls for Justice

THE BOXES

Therefore, given that the blue coordinator Antonio Tajani and the Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini seem destined to support Meloni as deputy as well as – respectively – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Infrastructure, the presence of the prefect of Rome Matteo Piantedosi and by FdI lieutenant Adolfo Urso in defense. Not only that, the loyal members of Meloni will also have European Affairs (Raffaele Fitto ready), Tourism (Daniela Santanché in pole position), the delegation of Innovation (for Alessio Butti) and Economic Development. Here, barring last-minute surprises for which he still pushes FI, Guido Crosetto will arrive who at least in the first phase of the executive will share the powers for Energy with Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, destined to lead the Ecological Transition in Forza Italia according to the general agreement signed in via della Scrofa.



A “package” – the one drawn up by Berlusconi and Meloni – which would also include Anna Maria Bernini for Education, Alessandro Cattaneo for Public Administration (or for Innovation instead of Butti with the Pa all’azzurra Deborah Bergamini) and, above all, the former president of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati at the Reforms. For the latter, in reality, Berlusconi does not consider the game for justice completely closed. A role that, however, the leader of FdI is absolutely determined to assign to the former prosecutor Carlo Nordio.



THE TECHNICIANS

Gian Marco Centinaio in Agriculture and Alessandra Locatelli in Regional Affairs should complete the Lega share within the government. In fact, it seems to have detached the other Northern League player Erika Stefani, but Roberto Calderoli also remains in the running but could end up in Relations with Parliament (the alternative is Maurizio Lupi of Noi Moderati). While for the Family both Alessandra Baldassarre and Eugenia Roccella, another representative of the Catholic world, but in FdI share, remain in the running.

As widely requested by Meloni herself, the presence of technicians will also be substantial. While the name of the President of the Red Cross, Francesco Rocca, appears to be more and more consolidated for Health (the alternative is Guido Bertolaso), for Work, Marina Calderone, president of the National Order of Labor Consultants, has jumped into the head. The rector of the University of breaking latest news Sergio Caputi could land at the University, should it not be merged with Education. Finally, for Culture, there was a three-way race between the former member of the Rai board of directors Giampaolo Rossi, the director of Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano and the historian Giordano Bruno Guerri.

POISED

Finally, the delegation to Sport and young people and the ministry without portfolio (but with the Pnrr to manage) in the South remain in the balance. For the first, a name considered expendable is that of the new deputy of FdI Chiara Colosimo. For the second, however, the strongest candidacy at the moment seems to be that of the former governor of Sicily Nello Musumeci.