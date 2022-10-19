“More than the toto-names here we need to understand if we start the game of the goose.” That is if the nut shaken yesterday from Silvio Berlusconi do not bring the nascent government back to the start. To ironize is a long-time exponent of the center-right. And to rewind the tape of the day, it’s impossible to blame him. Hurricane Cav has upset the plans and no one excludes that the agreements more or less reached may be again in question. First of all, some elected Brothers of Italy tell us that Giorgia Meloni does not decide to snatch the concession from the two deputy premieres. Boxes on which, “he had only opened in hypothetical terms”, without ever confirming them. And then – going very far with the considerations – the presence of the Italian coordinator at the Foreign Affairs could shake Antonio Tajani after Berlusconi’s pro-Putin remarks. An eventuality that would trigger the domino effect.

THE TEAM

In any case, for now, none of this is reality. And then, sources from all the parties involved confirm, we continue to work on the same scheme. So if Tajani remains at the Farnesina, the Northern League Giancarlo Giorgetti it seems confirmed to the Treasury, with the prefect of Rome Matteo Piantedosi always on pole for the Interior Ministry. There would also be nothing new on Justice. For FdI in fact, the doubts are few: the keeper will be the former magistrate Carlo Nordio. Except that Berlusconi doesn’t see it exactly that way. And even if some elected officials of FI confirm that the agreement found with Meloni would provide for the new deputy of the Brothers of Italy as Keeper of the Seals, the Knight tells anyone who comes within range that he will be Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. Former president of the Senate who instead would be destined for the Reforms.

Continuing in the game of armchairs, something seems to be able to change even among those destined for FdI. Guido Crosetto, considered by now to economic development, it may not end up in via Molise at all. In its place Adolfo Urso, which would thus free the Defense. Box for which several possibilities open up. The less probable one sees the landing of Tajani (who would leave the Foreign Countries), the first alternative instead the assignment to another of the FdI exponents (such as Edmondo Cirielli), the third instead the arrival of a technician.

In any case, regardless of who will sit in Economic Development, FdI will take over all the powers on energy today halfway with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This department instead, as announced by Berlusconi, would go to the former deputy minister of Mise Gilberto Pichetto. To complete the blue package would then be Anna Maria Bernini to the Public Administration and for the University the new deputy from Parma and professor of medicine Gloria Saccani Jotti.

The second half of the former Miur, namely Education, should instead end in the hands of the League, with Giuseppe Valditara, former department head of the ministry, in pole position. Via Bellerio would then go to the Infrastructures for Matteo Salvini, the Regional Affairs to Roberto Calderoli and Simona Baldassarre to Disability. In reality the latter is also in the running for the Family, where however Eugenia Roccella of FdI seems destined to prevail. A little surprisingly, however, it will not be the League to indicate the next Minister of Agriculture. So, having set aside Gian Marco Centinaio, the next minister could be Luca Di Carlo of the Brothers of Italy, responsible for the party’s agricultural policies.

Between Melonians and technicians in practice, the presence of the first party of the coalition within the executive will be massive. And so here is Giovan Battista Fazzolari undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi, Daniela Santanché towards tourism, Raffaele Fitto at EU policies, Nello Musumeci in the South and Alessio Butti delegated to the digital transition. The match for Culture and Health has yet to be resolved. On the first front, a challenge seems to be underway between the former member of the Rai board of directors Giampaolo Rossi (who, however, would prefer a role in the public company), the director of Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano and the intellectual Giordano Bruno Guerri. All highly esteemed by Meloni, like the two contenders for Health. For the ministry, also considered decisive for the management of the PNRR funds, the most authoritative candidates are the former head of the Civil Protection Guido Bertolaso, the former director general of Ema Guido Rasi and the president of the International Red Cross Francesco Rocca. Letizia Moratti, on the other hand, had a telephone contact with the leader of FdI yesterday. However, as authoritative sources explain, the reason would not be his presence in the ministerial team, but to avoid rash moves on Lombardy, given that the vice president of the Region who in recent days has contacted several local politicians to initiate a speech on their candidacy for the Pirellone.