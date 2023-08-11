Tottenham block him at the airport but deny!

The editorial staff on Friday 11 August 2023, 08:53

Finally here we are, or maybe not: after a long courtship it seemed that Kane was now one step away from becoming a new Bayern Munich player. The English striker would go from Tottenham to the Bavarians for 100 millionprice tag, plus 20 million additional bonuses, while he would have gone a four-year period worth 25 million a year. With some final turbulence, with the player engaged in a tug of war with his club due to backward dynamics, but the telenovela of this transfer market session therefore seemed to have ended with the striker already heading to the airport to go to Germany to pay visits .

And instead. And instead the Tottenham has changed the cards on the table as both UK and Deutschland reveal from Sky: Spurs have currently prohibited the departure of the attacker who would have been blocked right at Stansted while he was embarking. Surreal situation, Kane is given stopped in the car near the airport or in a nearby house waiting for the green light to leave.

Kane between Bayern and Tottenham: update

In these moments, the indiscretion that the Spurs would have given permission for Kane to leave and go for medical examinations begins to leak. “The agreement with Bayern hasn’t changed”, this is what was declared by English TV as if it were a press release from the club

News being updated

