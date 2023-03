Antonio Conte, after the outburst after the draw with Southampton, is in the balance. The Salento coach, second The Telegraph, will be exempt this week by the Tottenham manager. That said, one of the prime suspects for the bench is Mauricio Pochettino. Second Sky Sportmany players of the Spurs They were contact the coach Argentine to favor his establishment. Also, it’s in excellent relations with Daniel Levyclub president.