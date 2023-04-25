Totti and Mourinho, curtain on live TV. And then the joke about Friedkin and Spalletti

Francesco Totti live in Dazn returns to talk about Rome: he does it at the final whistle of the match in Bergamo against Atalanta. Here are his words, highly appreciated by the fans

Totti: “Dybala is a phenomenon”

“I know Dybala what a player and boy he is, having him is good for everyone. He’s above average, he’s a phenomenon, you need champions to win and he is”

Totti on the derby in the Champions League semifinal

“Who’s passing? I honestly don’t know, it’s a derby, the important thing is that one goes to the final”

Totti on Spalletti

“If I had to meet him I would say goodbye, he had an amazing season. He’s one of the strongest coaches there is, I’ve always said that”

Totti and the return to Rome

“Marriage is done in two, it will be a trivial answer, it doesn’t depend on me. Sitting down and having a coffee and talking about many things could be done”

Totti su Leao e Kvara

“Two different players: Leao is physical and very fast, Kvara is technical, he always aims at you, it’s difficult to find someone like that in the Italian championship”

In connection there is Lorenzo Pellegrini

The captain of yesterday and today, side by side. Totti: “For me, Lorenzo is Roma’s most important man and player. We’ve talked a lot in private and he’s demonstrating his value. We fans are happy to have such a player. And congratulations for today, you performed like a captain” . Pellegrini: “Francesco doesn’t have to tell me who he is, for me it’s an honor to meet his gaze or receive a word. He knows how important he is to me, we spoke when things didn’t go, it was important for me. He manages to be the He’s always captain of Roma, he knows my mood at the moment, he knows our relationship, it’s an honor for me to hear him say certain things.”

Totti with melancholy on the 2006 World Cup

“In the good old days – says Totti seeing the photos from the final in Berlin -. I always try to think of the best moments, that’s a memory that will remain forever, it’s the pinnacle for a player. We were an extraordinary group”

Totti on Lorenzo Pellegrini

“The Captain has different responsibilities, having this role he understood the importance of being a player and a person. He’s returning to his level, I’m super happy for him, we talked, wrote, I encouraged him after the missed penalty with the Feyenoord and now it’s returning to what it is”

Totti and skiing

“How am I doing with skiing? The bobsleigh is better”

Totti and the joke to Luca Toni

Totti jokes with Luca Toni: “Do the forwards assist? It depends, if you wait, Toni will assist you…”

Totti on Naples

“I didn’t think they’d make it to the end, instead they killed everyone. A round of applause to the team, the club and the coach

Totti on Italian football

“It was a different year, everyone complained about Italian football in difficulty, this year the best response was given. Let’s hope that at least one trophy will arrive”

Totti, that’s where the link is

Francesco Totti is connected by the Cinecittà Bettini headquarters

Gasperini, joked against Totti: “Luckily you weren’t there”

When Gasperini learned that Totti was present in the studio, he said: “Thank goodness you weren’t on the pitch..”

Totti and Mourinho, beautiful live exchange

“Good evening mister, thanks to the words of this moment I understood that we can go as far as possible in the Champions League and in the Europa League (Totti refers to Mou defending the team, ed) . We fans are always behind cheering you on because you deserve it.” Mourinho: “You are Captain, give me your name. There is this empathy here, people understand the principles of this team. You could have helped me on Saturday, but maybe Aldair could have helped me more than you…”

Mourinho arrives live, for now no interaction

Live in Dazn there is Jose Mourinho, for now it seems he doesn’t want to talk to the studio. Mou says: “Francesco is one of our most representative fans”

Totti, words of esteem for Rui Patricio

“In football it happens that you make mistakes, unfortunately when the goalkeeper is wrong you have no excuses. He saved many games, he is an exceptional goalkeeper of international level”

Totti on Atalanta’s qualities

“Atalanta’s qualities are these: intensity, high pressing, they try to make you make mistakes and when they restart it’s difficult to get them back”

Totti: “The path to Europe is getting a bit more complicated”

“Roma travels in a certain way in Europe, in Europe it alternates between good things and some other less good results. Unfortunately, the path gets a bit more complicated, but let’s hope it gets to the Champions League area where all of us Roma fans hope”

Dazn’s post match with Totti begins

The post match of Dazn with Francesco Totti begins, first the images of the match

Game over, Roma lose in Bergamo

It’s over Atalanta-Romea bitter 3-1 defeat for the Giallorossi, Totti is connected from Rome

Totti to Dazn, Francesco engaged in 8-a-side football with Noemi

Before intervening on Supertele, Totti played an 8-a-side football match. His partner was in the stands Naomi Bocchi

Totti to Dazn, Ilary live with Isola

While Francesco Totti is about to go live to Dazn at the end of Atalanta-RomeIlary Blasi is live on Canale 5 with Isola dei Famosi READ HERE

