Totti-Blasi, Ilary 12,500 euros per month for the children and the villa in the Eur

breaking latest news – The judge of the civil court of Rome has issued the ‘provisional’ decision valid for the entire duration of the separation process between Ilary Blasi e Francesco Totti.

It goes to the presenter the villa in Eurin the residential area south of the capital, where the presenter currently lives with the three children. Also available a check Of 12mila e 500 euro al month for child support.

On the other hand, the issue relating to the check for Ilary was not addressed because the showgirl had never asked the former Roma captain for this for herself.

