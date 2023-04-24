“Totti? The house at EUR is always open”

Golden Tapir by Striscia la Notizia a Ilary Blasi for the latest gaffe at the new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi. “I don’t like able-bodied people”, declared the blonde presenter confusing “able-bodied” with “normotype”, during the debut episode of the reality show. A gaffe which, added to the long-distance bickering with the ex Francesco Totti, he convinced Valerio Staffelli to give the coveted statuette, the eighth of his career, to the presenter.

Ilary Blasi, all the images of the look that rocks social media

Ilary Blasi talks about Totti on Striscia la Notizia

“But let’s face it, who likes able-bodied people?”he replied Ilary to Striscia la Notizia. When asked if he really has changed the lock of the villa to the Eur in order not to let Totti enter, instead he replied as follows: “Francesco can come in whenever he wants, the house is always open”. “And with the new companion, the German Bastian Muller, in what language does he communicate?”finally asked Staffelli. Blasi admitted that he does not know German and speaks broken English.





Ilary and the pre-episode adrenaline: the video is viral



