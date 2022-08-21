“Deception always comes from words. In the last two years we have witnessed the change, in the collective language, of the meaning of the word vaccine. We brought Treccani to the studio and we saw that the definition totally contrasts with what this drug actually is that they wanted to force inject people “. Recent is the news of a vaccine that would open new hope in the cancer research. A vaccine, which uses a virus to instruct the immune system to recognize cancer cells and is able to activate the immune response against the tumor. It is natural to wonder if we are not abusing the word “vaccine“, if this really is there panacea that heals all ills.

Frajese’s opinion

The professor. Giovanni Vanni FrajeseEndocrinologist and Lecturer at the University of the Foro Italico in Rome, knows the subject well and tries to clarify the topic: “The American NIH (National Institutes of Health) has changed the definition of a lot of words. The meaning of vaccine has changed: it is no longer a therapeutic intervention that develops immunity to a certain pathology (as the dictionary says). The vaccine no longer develops immunity but offers one protection from something “. And keeps going: “An article came out saying that a cancer vaccine is being developed in Italy. This is not a vaccine: it is an intervention (exactly a gene therapy like the sera used so far) that will possibly have the ability to interact with cancer cells. This is a large and still unexplored field and we, with the word vaccine, have skipped everything. It seems that the new vaccines will not need testing because it has already been demonstrated (by giving it to billions of people) that the problems are not there.“.

“We have become sorcerers’ apprentices: now it is possible to make the vaccine for anything and just the fact of calling it that creates as a consequence the fact that certain studies do not need to be done. What will happen or not, unfortunately, we will understand with the passage of time. When you go to touch forces of which you do not know well neither the limits nor the possibilities, usually there are nasty surprises“.