For the Democratic Party, a week to forget. Started badly with the beating in the regional elections, and ended even worse with the acquittal of Silvio Berlusconi in the Ruby trial, the dem have also found a way to fight each other. The benevolent words of Enrico Letta towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made the four musketeers, who are competing for the position of secretary in the primaries, unstuck. “It’s not that bad,” he admitted. After an entire summer spent demonizing her, he finally realized that reality is different. But stop everyone: if you think these are the worst of the week, you are very wrong. Why on the podium of the worst Marco Travaglio and his companions from the left wing end up there. But let’s go in order…

On the bottom step we find the leader of Action, Charles Calenda. Having received the defeat in last Sunday’s elections, he went straight into who went to vote: “Voters decide but they’re not always right. Otherwise we wouldn’t be like this” . But admitting that betting everything on Letizia Moratti in Lombardy or supporting Zingaretti’s former councilor, Alessio D’Amato, in Lazio weren’t winning choices at all, wouldn’t it have been easier? Well, imagine! Feel it a bit: “You all wrote that Moratti was the perfect candidate for Lombardy. Lazio with an excellent candidate and coalition did worse. We have been voting for thirty years and we are unhappy with who we vote for. I have always maintained that we vote for the wrong reasons: belonging and fashion” . Fashion or belonging, who knows! It’s called democracy. And if they didn’t vote for him, there must be a reason.

But let’s come to the Democratic Party. Who more than Elly Schlein, this week, does he deserve a place in the Olympus of the worst? The silver medal is all about him. Collect the award representing all Piddine Martians. Oh yes, because near the Nazarene they are on another planet. While the European Union was giving us yet another blow by banning petrol and diesel cars, sacrificing them on the altar of green ideology, the dem were distracted by fighting among themselves. The reason? It’s all Letta’s fault that al New York Times he dared to say that Meloni isn’t that bad after all. But if they held back with him (now the former with the release form), when Stefano Bonaccini proved him right by admitting that “Meloni is not a fascist, he is certainly a capable person” , they all freaked out. Starting with Schlein. “I do not agree” he commented before rattling off all the demerits of the prime minister and the government and then moving on to attack Berlusconi after his acquittal. “I don’t comment on the sentences but I am happy to make a political comment on Berlusconi” . And down with the hate: “He belongs to a political class incapable, in their attachment to power, of imagining the future. It’s incredible that we’re still here talking about it” . It takes more to ensure the second place of the worst. Not for us: it’s all about her.

On the top step, however, we find the rosiconi on the left. Did you hear from them after the Ruby process shut down? The fact does not exist. Berlusconi acquitted. And them? Pissed black. Who I am? The usual ones: Massimo Giannini, Maurizio Molinari but above all Marco Travaglio. The Knight’s acquittal sent them into a tailspin. Take Republic. Opening title: Berlusconi: now the prosecutors on trial. And the news of the acquittal? Magically hidden in the eyelet. Same for the Press! A sleight of hand and the news is confined to the bolt. And then inside everyone to quibble about the “quibble” that saved the leader of Forza Italia. But really after eleven years of judicial and media fury are we really in such bad shape? The worst of the worst, though, they did it to Everyday occurrence. Front page title Party criminals: paying to get away with it is not a crime. All seasoned with an obscene cartoon in which Mario Natangelo portrays the Knight on the tomb of Niccolò Ghedini. Terrible! They can’t accept the truth. And for this (and much more) Travaglio & Co. get first place!