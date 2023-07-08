Tour de France 2023, fall, collarbone fracture and withdrawal of Mark Cavendish! (Updated)

Mark Cavendish let the Tour de France 2023. Fallen with 60 kilometers to go, the British rider leaves the Grande Boucle due to a suspected collarbone fracture. After remaining on the ground for a few minutes, the leader of the Astana Kazakstan he got into the ambulance to receive first aid, still hoping to initially be able to leave again, but after a few more moments he had to surrender to the facts and greeted the race in tears. A very hard blow for him, who just yesterday finished the Bordeaux stage in second position, coming close to an absolute record of victories which at this point he may never surpass…

UPDATE [ORE 19:45]: Transported to the hospital, born in 1985, he underwent all the necessary tests which revealed a fracture of the right clavicle. In addition, his team has made it known that the osteosynthesis screw present in his collarbone since the fall in the 2017 Tour de France has partially loosened.

🚴🇫🇷 | No! Mark Cavendish is the biggest victim of a fall in the belly of the peloton. The sprinter immediately grabs his shoulder and has now dismounted. 😔😔 #TDF2023 📺 You can watch the course on discovery+ pic.twitter.com/wXyIeBUYsz — Eurosport Netherlands (@Eurosport_NL) July 8, 2023

