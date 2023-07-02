TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 / From the pain of Carapaz getting out of the bus supported by Bettiol to the crowds for Rigoberto Uran (VIDEO)

Reading time: < 1 minute

From the disappointment of the ruinous fall of Richard Carapaz at the party for Rigoberto Uran, at the start of this Boucle with the aim of entering the top ten. In home EF-EasyPost there are conflicting sensations, although the Colombian and Ecuadorian fans never stop singing at the top of their lungs, praising their two favorites: the unfortunate and wounded “Richie” and the stainless “Rigo”.

The first stage of Tour de France it’s been over for about twenty minutes and inside the coach the runners are having a shower, and when Carapaz comes out first supported by Bettiol and then from a team mechanic it is clear that for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion the physical conditions are far from good. In fact, the knee is so battered that the Ecuadorian star even struggles to walk. On the other side, once the van has left the Bilbao hospitalRigoberto Uran looks out to greet his fans and to receive the by now customary huge crowd that has accompanied him everywhere for years.

