Tour de France 2023, Mads Pedersen: "I almost sat down 50 meters from the finish, but Philipsen would have had to do a big sprint to overtake me"
© ASO / Charly Lopez

Perfect fly by Mads Pedersen in the eighth stage of the Tour de France 2023. After having struggled to find the right position in the first arrivals of the sprint of the Grande Boucle, failing to go further than a ninth place, the Dane of the Lidl-Trek he did everything perfectly today, crowning the work done by his team in the second half of the stage and taking the success on the finish line of Limoges. The 27-year-old, with his second victory in the transalpine GT after last year’s, managed to keep behind the one who until now had been unbeatable in the sprint, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), resisting the Belgian’s comeback despite a sprint launched 250 meters from the finish.

My team mates had a perfect lead out – Pedersen said after the finish line – Even with a long sprint, I still had the legs to finish the job. It’s nice to win without having to wait for the thirteenth stage (when he won a year ago, ed)”.

A far from simple victory: “When I crossed the finish line, I knew I had won, but the last few efforts have been very painful. I almost sat 50 meters from the finish. Jasper would have had to do a big sprint to pass me. It doesn’t matter if you win by a large or small margin. Regardless, it’s good to win the Tour.”

The former world champion then spent a few words for Mark Cavendishwho crashed during the stage and was forced to retire: “It was a pleasure for me to be able to race with Mark Cavendish. I’ve always had a good relationship with him in the group. It’s so sad for a legend like him to finish the Tour like this. He still owes me a shirt, for a shirt swap. I hope to be able to do it in one of his last races”.

