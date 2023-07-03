Tour de France – Jasper Philipsen wins first sprint, beaten Bauhaus and Ewan, van Aert still knocks out

He had been the king of the last sprint of 2022, he confirms the underdogs also in the first bunch sprint of the 2023 Tour de France. Jasper Philipsen’s star shines on the Champs-Élysées as in Bayonne, where the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider he stands as the man to beat among the jet men, conquering the third stage with great authority. The Belgian is masterfully launched by Mathieu van der Poel and clearly beats the thick competition, starting with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) second and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) third. Wout van Aert seems to be able to compete with the winner, but remains closed on the right of the roadway and stops pedaling well in advance, however finishing in fifth place. The official success of Philipsen arrives after several minutes for this very reason, but the jury judges his trajectory to be regular and does not change the order of arrival. Quiet day for the men of classification, Adam Yates remains in the yellow jersey.

The order of arrival

1. J. PHILIPSEN (Alpecin-Deceuninck)4h43’15”2. P. BAUHAUS (Bahrain – Victorious)st3. C. EWAN (Lotto Dstny)st4. F. JAKOBSEN (Soudal – Quick Step)st5. W. VAN AERT (Jumbo-Visma)st6. M. CAVENDISH (Astana Qazaqstan)st7. J. MEEUS (BORA – hansgrohe)st8. D. GREENWAYS (Jayco AlUla)st9. M. PEDERSEN (Lidl Trek)st10. B. COQUARD (Cofidis)st

The record

After two electrifying stages between Bilbao and San Sebastian, the Grande Boucle remains in the Basque Country but leaves Spain to land in their French portion. It’s the first stage marked in red by the sprinters, who fresh and with full teams don’t want to miss this opportunity. The escape took place immediately after the official start from Amorebieta and featured only two riders: the “usual” Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) and Laurent Pichon (Team Arkéa Samsic). The peloton let it go and was concerned only with not giving too much space to the pacesetters, who were left with a maximum advantage of three and a half minutes. Alpecin-Deceuninck (for Philipsen), Soudal – Quick Step (for Jakobsen), Lidl Trek (for Pedersen) and Jayco AlUla (for Groenewegen) lead the chase.

Another GPM won by Powless who is a rock star in the Basque public

The first two easy GPMs soon arrive under the wheels of the runners. Powless was the first to pass both the Côte de Trabakua (4.1 km at 5.4%) and the Côte de Milloi (2.3 km at 4.5%) and secured his polka dot jersey again for this day. The American has fun and pays homage to the warm and very large audience present, exulting with gusto at every brow. Meanwhile, several riders are stopped by punctures, Tadej Pogacar even twice. But the situation is calm and the Slovenian doesn’t lose his smile.

Puncture for Pogacar, but the Slovenian remains impassive and slowly reassembles the group

But where is Lafay going? The green jersey attacks at -6 from the flying finish line to get ahead of everyone

The group continues to proceed placidly and suddenly Victor Lafay snaps. The winner of San Sebastian wants to save the green jersey and has his sights set on the points up for grabs at the flying finish line in Deba, where he manages to pass third behind Pichon and Powless. Having reached the objective, the Frenchman gets up and is reabsorbed. In the group, Mads Pedersen is flying and the check is fourth in the intermediate sprint ahead of Meeus, Girmay, Philipsen, Cavendish and Ewan.

Pedersen easy at the flying finish line! Ko Girmay and Philipsen

Powless completes his clear journey by also pocketing the GPMs of the Col d’Itziar (5.1 km at 4.6%) and the Côte d’Orioko Benta (4.6 km at 6.3%). The American does not get up immediately after the brow, but he does when passing through the boiling San Sebastian again. Here he exchanges a nod of understanding with Pichon and waits for the group, leaving the scene to the French when there are 80 kilometers to go to the finish line. In the downhill Fred Wright ends up on the ground and suffers a bruise on his elbow, but restarts quickly. Pichon continues his action with his head down, while with 58 kilometers to go, the caravan lands in France. The group begins to gain significantly, reaching less than a minute at -50 and completing the chase at -37.

Pichon’s adventure ends! The French rider is joined by the peloton

From that moment on, an unbridled fight to stay in the top positions began, a battle involving both the teams of the men in the standings and obviously those of the sprinters. Soudal – Quick Step is the most brilliant formation from this point of view, while Jonas Vingegaard is helped by van Hooydonck and van Baarle. The numerous roundabouts, curves and traffic dividers make the approach to the final sprint tricky. Lampaert and Asgreen never give up and the Dane approaches the last kilometer first. Here he sees that he has made a void compared to his companions and gets up again, risking crashing into the Alpecin train. At that point he takes matters into his own hands. Van der Poel comes into action at -600 and moves away at -250, launching Philipsen in a sublime way. The Belgian can then unleash all of his horses, darting to the right of the road to fetch his third Tour de France success.

The Tour de France arrives… in France! The runners go through customs

The general classification

1. A. YATES (UAE Emirates)13h52’3 T. POGACAR (UAE Emirates)+6”3 S. YACHTES (Jayco AlUla)st4 V. LAFAY (Cofidis)+1 W. VAN AERT (Jumbo-Visma)+16”6. J. VINGEGAARD ​​(Jumbo-Visma)+17”7. M. WOODS (Israel – Premier Tech)+22”8. J. HINDLEY (BORA – his grove)st9. C. RODRIGUEZ (INEOS Grenadiers)st10. M. SHELL MOSE (Lidl Trek)st

Relive the third stage of the Tour de France in streaming

How much is the prize pool?

For this 2023 edition, the organizers have kept the prize money from past years, with the winner of the Tour de France earning 500,000 euros, almost double the winner of the Giro d’Italia. 11,000 euros to the winner of a single stage, 20,000 euros to the super-combatant of the edition. Here is the complete prize pool.Prize1*500.0002*200.0003*100.0004*70.0005*50.0006*23.0007*11.5008*7.6009*4.50010*3.80011*3.00012*2.70013*2.50014*2. 10015*2.00016*1.50017*1.30018*1.20019*1.100From 20* to 160° 1,000

The complete prize pool of the Grande Boucle: 500,000 euros to the winner!

