Tour de France – Stage 1, Adam Yates wins and Pogacar enjoys: where have van der Poel and Girmay gone? Pass and fail

First crackling stop in Bilbao. The winner was Adam Yates who conquered his first career success in a Grand Tour, with the British who even anticipates his twin brother Simon. Meanwhile, Adam also takes the yellow jersey and gives Pogacar a smile. Yes the Slovenian has a true uphill companion and has one more card to play in the chess battle against Vingegaard. However, the dissatisfied of the day are different. Not only Carapaz who lost time and Enric Mas withdrew because he was involved in a crash. But where have van der Poel, Pidcock and Girmay gone? This was a stage for them…

Tour de France

Adam Yates

What a barrel! Will Adam Yates be Pogacar’s last man or something more? In the meantime, he more than deservedly took home the stage and the yellow jersey after beating his own brother Simon, after the action -8 from the finish line. But earlier he had launched Pogacar to attack on the Côte de Pike. In short, Yates is a handyman who gives UAE Emirates an extra cartridge to use in the fight against Vingegaard. The Dane will also have to beware of the British in terms of the standings and will not be able to just look at Pogacar. With the risk of ending up like a Slovenian when, last year, he passed away to keep up with both Vingegaard and Roglic.

The Yates Brothers leave arm in arm: relive the decisive attack

Tadej Pogacar

He had said he was not at the top, that he could only use his wrist 70% and, instead, Tadej Pogacar was the first to attack in this first stage of the Tour. He was unable to distance Vingegaard, but all in all he shows a physical condition acceptable. There is match in this Tour de France.

Even Adam Yates dreams! Beat Brother Simon, relive the arrival

Mattias Skjelmose Jensen

At the end of the day, there are few big names who have really lost ground in the general standings, apart from Carapaz and Enric Mas (later retired) involved in the crash. Everyone is close, because they returned thanks to the descent after the Côte de Pike, but Skjelmose Jensen responded very well. On the action of the Yates-Pogacar duo, he had lost a few meters but didn’t let himself be panicked and responded, returning a few meters later, following his pace. The Dane has said he is aiming for a top 10, but in addition to his legs he also proves to have a lot of head. We expect great things from him.

Here is Pogacar! First thrust by the Slovenian, but Vingegaard is there

Failed

Mathieu van der Poel

On the eve of this stage, he had five stars. Mathieu van der Poel was perfect for this stage, but the Dutchman just didn’t show up when he counted. Not only did he lose ground on the Côte de Pike, but he had already lost a few meters at the start of the climb. It was the perfect opportunity to immediately take a stage victory that he hadn’t managed to achieve last year. He will try again.

Tom Pidcock

The same can be said for van der Poel. Where did Tom Pidcock go when he mattered? Yet on a 2nd category climb we expect the Brit to stay in contact. He obviously isn’t in top condition yet, but he’s already missed a great chance to score.

Biniyam Girmay

Biniam Girmay was also part of the list of favourites, i.e. those long distance riders like van Aert and van der Poel who enjoy this kind of route. However, the Eritrean rider, who had already broken away on the Côte de Vivero, managed to rejoin thanks to the help of Meintjes, but broke away again. He too obviously needs a few stages to fuel up.

Powless, paw at the photo finish for the polka dot shirt! And Girmay remains detached

….

