Tour de France, stage 2 – Lafay flies by and beats everyone, Ciccone does well: van Aert another 2nd place! Pass and fail

Another stage that goes into the archives and, this time, it is Victor Lafay who celebrates by mocking everyone at the finish line in San Sebastián. For the French rider, who brings Cofidis back to success 15 years after the last time in the Tour, it is the second victory in a Grand Tour after his success at the 2021 Giro d’Italia, in Guardia Sanframondi. EasyPost Education has already found a new target after Carapaz’s farewell, while Giulio Ciccone is growing in condition. And the Jumbo Visma? Still beaten the Dutch team that fails to win the stage with van Aert and also loses second in the standings with Vingegaard. Little stuff eh, but the strategy adopted in the last km was not effective. Van der Poel and Alaphilippe, meanwhile, disappeared from the radar…

Pogacar Attacks Vingegaard Again! Then Lafay mocks van Aert and the Slovenian

Victor Lafay

Great victory for the Cofidis rider who brings the French team back to success 15 years after the last time. Already in the first stage Victor Lafay had tried, remaining the only one in contact with Pogacar and Vingegaard on the last climb. This time the Frenchman was quieter, more hidden, and then set off at the last km making fun of everyone. Taaac.

Neilson Powless

Attack by looking for GPM points. Unfortunately he is unable to conquer the last one, the most important one, but he is still good at conquering a few points to motivate his escape and to keep the polka dot jersey for a few days. Education EasyPost must immediately reinvent itself after the farewell of Carapaz and Neilson Powless has found his goal.

Julius Ciccone

After losing a few seconds too many in the first stage, Giulio Ciccone was present in this second stage. He doesn’t lose even a meter from the big names and in the end he’s in the right position to give it a try. The shot does not place it, perhaps due to the desire to remain attached to teammate Skjelmose Jensen. However, he gives the impression of being on the ball and ready to try in the next toughest stages.

Failed

Julian Alaphilippe

This was his stage, he who knows these areas very well. However, the French rider struggles enormously on the last GPM of the day and breaks away too easily. He dreamed of bringing home at least one of these two stages, but Julian Alaphilippe didn’t even come close. Now Soudal Quick Step is hoping for Jakobsen.

Mathieu van der Poel

Van der Poel was also not in the match, for the second time in a row. Anything can happen on the first stage, but we certainly expected something more in this stage. At the foot of Jaizkibel, however, he had already broken away.

Jumbo Visma

Tortuous final and with many riders trying. From Pello Bilbao to Pidcock, from Skjelmose Jensen to Pogacar himself. The Jumbo Visma had to cover and repel many riders but, in the end, it was left with nothing in hand. They let Lafay slip by, with van Aert already exhausted from retaking Pidcock and Sjkelmose on his own. Yet they were superior in numbers in the final: in addition to the Belgian there were also Benoot, Vingegaard and Kelderman and they still managed to get fooled.

How much is the prize pool?

For this 2023 edition, the organizers have kept the prize money from past years, with the winner of the Tour de France earning 500,000 euros, almost double the winner of the Giro d’Italia. 11,000 euros to the winner of a single stage, 20,000 euros to the super-combatant of the edition. Here is the complete prize pool.Prize1*500.0002*200.0003*100.0004*70.0005*50.0006*23.0007*11.5008*7.6009*4.50010*3.80011*3.00012*2.70013*2.50014*2. 10015*2.00016*1.50017*1.30018*1.20019*1.100From 20* to 160° 1,000

The complete prize pool of the Grande Boucle: 500,000 euros to the winner!

