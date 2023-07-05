Tour de France, stage 4 – van der Poel-Philipsen show, van Aert far, Pedersen dies: passes and fails

It wasn’t the most spectacular stage in the history of the Tour de France, but the finale gave special emotions. In the Paul Armagnac racing circuit, Jasper Philipsen hurtles like a racing car, first like in Bayonne for a two-day event to remember. The Belgian has form and confidence on his side, but above all a secret card that none of his rivals can boast: Mathieu van der Poel. Second consecutive podium also for Caleb Ewan, again on the verge of success in a Grand Tour. In the final tussle, many big fish remain out of contention for success: Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen and Dylan Groenewegen are among them.

Philipsen rejoices with his guardian angel: big party with van der Poel

Jasper Philipsen – One-two, right-left, back-to-back. Call it what you will, this two-day Jasper Philipsen is top notch. On the most important stage in the world and with plenty of rivals to contend with, the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider stands as the sprinter of the moment, the strongest in the world in this “fundamental” of cycling in early July 2023. Two victories author, the third and fourth obtained in his career at the Grande Boucle, which sent him on the run even in the green jersey classification.

Mathieu van der Poel – And if Philipsen is the Batman of sprints, who knows how it would have gone without a glittering Robin by his side. As and even more than in the third stage, VDP takes his teammate by the hand in the furious bedlam of the last 300 meters and ferries him towards the consecutive encore with an extraordinary train. Adrie’s son had been criticized for “not having touched the ball” in the first two fractions and responded by showing that he can make a difference even by serving his teammates. Sample.

Caleb Ewan – Higher and higher. After the third place in Bayonne, the Australian elf goes even closer to success, scaring Philipsen down to the last centimetre. His last victory in a Grand Tour is over two years away (Giro d’Italia 2021), but after months (years?) as a supporting actor, the Lotto rider seems ready to take back the scene among the jet-men. And honestly, given the quality of the runner, that’s great news.

Wout van Aert – Not even this time, the Belgian finds his smile again. And if in Bayonne it was the sprint of the “what if”, of wondering how it would have gone without Philipsen’s closing trajectory, today there’s not much to complain about. Wout finished ninth, but never in the fight for success and several meters behind those on the podium. As he approaches the finale he almost seems like a foreign body in the Jumbo, compact around Vingegaard as he pedals on the other side of the road.

Mads Pedersen – When the straight starts (-700m) he’s not badly positioned and still has a teammate ready to throw him. But at the moment of the therefore he didn’t find the right energy to accelerate further and finished the sprint in tenth place. In short, like the previous day, he proves to have something less than many of his rivals.

Dylan Groenewegen – Eighth in Bayonne, even 14th in Nogaro. There were not two happy sprints for the Dutchman from Jayco AlUla, who had made the team work in both days. In 2022, at this point he had already achieved success, this year he didn’t even come close.

