Tour de Romandie 2023, Route Presentation and Favorites Second Stage: Morteau – La Chaux-de-Fonds (162.7km)

Busy day for Tour of Romandie 2023. If there are still no great difficulties that could give way to the big men in the classification, the 162.7 kilometers scheduled between Morteau and La Chaud-de-Fonds present a demanding course, with a vertical drop of over 2500 meters and five GPM in the second part of a stage in which there will be very little flat land. However, the fairly simple ending suggests that at the finish it could be the most resistant fast wheels to play their cards on a day that could also give space to the attackers.

DEPARTURE TIME: 13:15

ARRIVAL TIME (FOREST): 17:16-17:34

LIVE TV AND STREAMING: 15:30-17:45 Eurosport 2 / 15:30-17:50 Eurosport/GCN/Discovery+

OFFICIAL HASHTAG: #TDR2023

Route Second Stage Tour de Romandie 2023

The day is essentially divided into two blocks. The first, which basically corresponds to the French running section, is quite simple given that after the departure from Morteau, there are some short stretches that shouldn’t create problems before a simpler section characterized by much more flatness. Although made up of constant eating and drinking, the first 75 kilometers of the race will therefore essentially allow the breakaway to try to accumulate as much advantage as possible before returning to Switzerland, given that the first real climb of the day will begin immediately after customs.

It’s about the Basset (7.68 km at 7.6%), which will lead the peloton to pass the finish area for the first time, thus being able to start studying the situation after a short slight slope. Following two tears in rapid succession, among which The Communal (1.6km at 7.6%) which will then be faced again as the last difficulty of the day, ten kilometers from the end. In between two other rather long climbs, Col de la Vue des Alpes (5.4km al 4.6%) e Col de la Tourne (4.6km at 7.1%). While not very hard, they are two important watersheds in the dynamics of a stage that clearly opens up to more scenarios.

The not too pronounced difficulties, and the distance from the finish line of the last GPM, don’t seem to give space to the men in the standings, but the stage seems to be open to attackers who can try to play their cards even from medium and long distance. A narrow sprint cannot be ruled out, which perhaps could also involve some men from the standings looking for bonuses at that point, but it is difficult to think that someone can make a difference in general terms.

Favorites Second Stage Tour de Romandie 2023

Making a name for tomorrow’s stage is, as mentioned, very complicated: the finale full of climbs opens up to various tactical interpretations and the sprint finish will not be taken for granted. If there will be a sprint, however it will not be in compact ranks: in fact, the riders who broke away today will hardly be able to hold on tomorrow. There is also a lot of uncertainty around the names of the two protagonists of today’s stage: no one, in fact, probably fully knows the uphill grip in a race of this level of Ethan Vernon (Soudal-QuickStep) and Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo), with the latter’s training that he can also count on Jacopo Mosca.

There should be no doubts, however, about the climbing skills of Romain Bardet (DSM), who already today was the protagonist of a good, albeit unexpected, sprint and could try again tomorrow. Among the climbers with a good quick starting point, pay attention also to Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgore). Instead, he will try to redeem a disastrous performance today Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), who after making his teammates work did not get what he hoped for. Similar speech can also be made for Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education-EasyPost), which in turn in this first stage failed to be seen in front in the final.

However, how he recovered from the week in the Ardennes will have to be evaluated Matthew Sobrero: the course seems very suitable for the bearer of the Team Jayco-AlUla, who is not afraid of a hard race to skim the group and get rid of the faster runners than him. Attention, then, also to Quentin Hermans (Alpecin-Deceuninck), which at the end of altitude-demanding fractions like these can absolutely have its say.

Instead, they moved very well today and therefore tomorrow too they will be able to try to bite the bullet on the climbs Clement of Venturini (Ag2r Citroen), Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) e Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny). Then there are other resistant runners with a good starting point Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos Greandiers), Niklas Arndt (Bahrain-Victorious) e Alexander Kamp (Tudor).

The arrival in the sprint in more or less restricted ranks, however, is not the only possible solution: if it will be difficult for the men in the classification to move on the last climb, some attempts to attack from afar cannot however be ruled out. In fact, there are many riders who have the ability to try to carry a small group away on the last climb of the day and then keep the group at a distance right up to the finish line. Among them is certainly Remy Cavagnaeven if at home Soudal-QuickStep they will have to understand how they will also want to manage the situation of the leader of the classification.

Other men who might try to move from a distance are Michael Bjerg e Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates), Tony Gallopin (Trek-Segafredo), Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-Samsic), Bob Jungles (Bora-Hansgrohe), Kobe Goossns (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) e Simon Geschke (Cofidis). It cannot be excluded, however, that tomorrow the first escape of the day could also go through: beware, therefore, also of the “specialists” of this type of action such as Thomas DeGendt (Lotto-Dstny), Nans Peters (Ag2r Citroen), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco-AlUla), Lilian Calmejane (Intermarchè-Circus-Wanty) e Simon Carr (EF Eduaction-EasyPost).

Book of Favorites Second Stage Tour de Romandie 2023

***** Thibaut Nys

**** Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon

*** Romain Bardet, Remy Cavanga, Magnus Cort Nielsen

** Quinten Hermans, Milan Menten, Matteo Sobrero, Clement Venturini

* Niklas Arndt, Mikkel Bjerg Thomas De Gendt, Jonathan Narvaez, Ivo Oliveira

Weather Forecast Second Stage Tour de Romandie 2023

Mostly cloudy. Chance of precipitation: 5%. Relative humidity: 55%. NNE wind up to 10 km/h. Expected temperature: minimum 9° C, maximum 13° C.

Greatest pitfalls Second stage Tour de Romandie 2023

The main difficulties of today’s stage are obviously the climbs foreseen in the last 80 kilometers of the race. In particular, it will be difficult for formations with several riders who can do well on this finish, but with different solutions, to understand which tactics to adopt and which to protect. For other teams, on the other hand, if the race were to go off fast, it could be difficult to find a sufficient number of men in the final stages to control the race.

Altimetry and Planimetry Second Stage Tour de Romandie 2023