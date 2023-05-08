Home » Tourist boat capsizes, there were children on a trip. It’s a massacre: at least 21 dead
Health

Tourist boat capsizes, there were children on a trip. It’s a massacre: at least 21 dead

by admin
Tourist boat capsizes, there were children on a trip. It’s a massacre: at least 21 dead

Boat tourist overturns in the night, it’s a massacre: at least 21 people, including women and many minors, are dead. L’accident it took place in the coastal town of Tanur, in the Malappuram district of the province indiana of Kerala, in the south of the country.

Fire breaks out in the mine, 27 miners dead: no way out of the fire trap

Tourist annoys a wild elephant: loaded with the probiscis and thrown away, the shocking video

Children on a field trip to India

The death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue and the boat is pulled out of the muddy waters. The boat was carrying around 50 people, double its capacity, when it capsized during the night, the BBC reported. “There may be other victims under the hull. The boat capsized. We don’t know why yet. Police are investigating,” said Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman, who is in charge of coordinating the rescue operation. The political leader explained that the children were on a trip taking advantage of the school holidays, according to Indian television Ndtv.

The tragedy

The accident occurred around 7pm on Sunday afternoon and the survivors were transferred to nearby hospitals, both private and public. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed his condolences for these deaths and announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

Read the full article
are Leggo.it

See also  Porsche driver goes off the road and is seriously injured

You may also like

Cautious EU stock exchanges, week marked by US...

Finnish researchers may have found the cause of...

Physical activity is good, but how does it...

World Thalassemia Day: what it is, how it...

Healthcare, the great escape of doctors from Italian...

Thyroid, the “good” tumor that many have without...

«Biwi», the butterfly that teaches children to be...

Twenty years of the Emilia-Romagna Ethics Committee, a...

More than 200 thousand euros from the Region...

Molteni Farmaceutici distributor of the Camurus drug against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy