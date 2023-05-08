Tourist boat capsizes, there were children on a trip. It’s a massacre: at least 21 dead

Boat tourist overturns in the night, it’s a massacre: at least 21 people, including women and many minors, are dead. L’accident it took place in the coastal town of Tanur, in the Malappuram district of the province indiana of Kerala, in the south of the country.

Children on a field trip to India

The death toll could rise as rescue efforts continue and the boat is pulled out of the muddy waters. The boat was carrying around 50 people, double its capacity, when it capsized during the night, the BBC reported. “There may be other victims under the hull. The boat capsized. We don’t know why yet. Police are investigating,” said Kerala sports minister V Abdurahiman, who is in charge of coordinating the rescue operation. The political leader explained that the children were on a trip taking advantage of the school holidays, according to Indian television Ndtv.

The tragedy

The accident occurred around 7pm on Sunday afternoon and the survivors were transferred to nearby hospitals, both private and public. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed his condolences for these deaths and announced compensation for the families of the deceased.

