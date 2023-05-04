Tourist tax declaration 2023: how it works and deadlines

A note dated 2 May from the MEF clarifies the presentation of the 2023 tourist tax return. Let’s see together in detail how to proceed with the submission.

With a note that appeared in the last few hours on the official portal, the Ministry of Economy and Finance confirmed that it will be possible to proceed with the declaration of thetourist tax 2023 using the declaration model already in use last year.

Municipalities may provide for a tourist tax to be paid by those who reside in them accommodation of its territory and the collection of the Municipality as a tourist tax is used to finance interventions in the field of turismoincluding those in support of accommodation facilities, but also maintenance, use and recovery of local cultural and environmental assets, as well as the related local public services.

Tourist tax declaration: how it works

The payment and presentation of the tourist tax declaration is the responsibility of the accommodation manager. The presentation of the declaration must be presented cumulatively and exclusively electronically by 30 June of the year following that in which the tax assumption occurred.

When you risk the penalty

Filing the declaration is a obligationand in case of omitted or unfaithful sending of the declaration, a administrative finethe price of which can range from 100 to 200 per cent of the amount due as pulp.

In case of omitted, delayed or partial payment of the tourist tax and the tourist tax, a 30% penalty will be applied.

From when to send the declaration

The note published by the MEF on 2 May announced that the presentation of the declaration can take place starting from next May 8ththrough the appropriate service present in the reserved area of ​​the Revenue Agency website.

How to send the declaration

Once logged in, the user finds the service in the “Services” tab, in the “declarations” category. You can also proceed via i telematic channels (entratel/fisconline) that the Revenue Agency has made available at the request of the Department.

The related control module (version 1.1.0), to be integrated into the Telematic Desktop, is available for download.

The declaration form and the compilation instructions, published in the section “Regional and local taxation – Electronic tourist tax declaration”, have remained unchanged compared to last year.