Tourist who died in Amalfi, the prosecutor investigates for manslaughter and shipwreck

The Salerno prosecutor’s office is working on two hypotheses of crime – manslaughter and culpable shipwreck – in the investigation of the accident at sea that cost the life of the American publisher Adrienne Vaughan on the Amalfi coast. The skipper of Massa Lubrense at the helm of the nine-metre goiter that impacted the hull of the sailing ship Tortuga on 3 August tested positive in the toxicological tests which showed the presence of alcohol and cocaine in the blood. At a press conference, prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said that so far more than 70 people have been heard, including the victim’s husband hospitalized who will be heard again as soon as his health improves.

The skipper is an employee of a boat rental company in Nerano and is still in the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona hospital in Salerno due to the injuries sustained following the collision. In reality, in toxicological tests, the quantities of alcohol and cocaine detected were not excessive and this required repeating the tests to understand how long before the accident he had taken the substances. “The skipper of the motorboat underwent an alcohol and toxicological test. I won’t go into the results but I want to say that the results are being examined by a consultant from the Public Prosecutor’s Office because it will be necessary to verify the impact of the results on the subject under investigation and, therefore, their effectiveness reason for the accident”, said the public prosecutor of Salerno, Giuseppe Borrelli, during the press conference held this morning at the headquarters of the Salerno Harbor Master’s Office to take stock of the accident that took place on Thursday in the body of water in front of the Fjord of Furore. Therefore, further investigations will be needed to understand, possibly, how long ago the possible consumption of drugs can be traced back. Furthermore, prosecutor Borrelli explained that the possibility of carrying out checks on the cell phone of the suspect who was heard the night following the accident and made “statements that are subject to verification” is also being evaluated. The prosecutor also listened to the “70 people who were on board the Tortuga who provided their version”.

Technical checks on the vessel route

“Checks are underway to ascertain the possibility of reconstructing the route and speed of the two boats, also through the possible functioning of the technical devices present on the two boats”, explained Borrelli. “For further information, we will have to wait for the outcome of the technical and scientific investigations. The Tortuga motor vessel has an Ice device that allows route and speed to be tracked. Now it is necessary to verify whether this device was also present on the motorboat. We – the prosecutor clarified – at the moment we believe we have reconstructed the trajectories followed by the two boats”. Borrelli also explained that “at the moment of impact the victim was sunbathing at the bow and was thrown into the water, her daughter also ended up in the sea”.

The couple’s children entrusted to the hotel owners

Adrienne Vaughan’s two children, temporarily even without their father, Mike White, who was hospitalized in Salerno for his injuries, risked being entrusted to social services. It concerns a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy who, with her parents, were on the boat and were unharmed. The intervention of the American consulate in Naples would in any case have guaranteed the protection of the two minors and the necessary psychological assistance. The father, who had surgery on the shoulder and jaw, however preferred to entrust them temporarily to the owners of the facility where the family was spending their holidays, Villa Giulia, in Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, while awaiting the arrival of the grandfather in the morning. Indeed, Borrelli confirmed that “the children are in the hotel because their grandfather arrived in Italy. Hospitality was also offered in a family home but the methods of custody of the two children were agreed with the father”. Furthermore, it is not yet clear whether the Public Prosecutor’s Office will decide to hear the two minors as well

