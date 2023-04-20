towards a mandatory stop in hospitals (with some exceptions)

On April 30, the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and other health facilities expires. The government’s intention appears to be to ease the measures, a line confirmed today after a meeting with experts at the Ministry of Health. In detail, the orientation is to leave the mask obligation only in wards with fragile patients and where there is a high intensity of care. In all other departments, from 1 May, it should no longer be mandatory to wear the protective device. Another novelty is that the swabs for those who are hospitalized or arrive in the emergency room will only be done for the symptomatic.

The mandatory stop agrees with Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico in Rome. “With the Covid epidemiological data that we have today, with such mild symptoms of the disease, a loosening of the size of the masks in hospitals and RSAs fits” the expert tells beraking latest news. “But for a matter of health education where there are fragile people, I am thinking precisely of the RSA, I advise it, but without obligations. An attitude of solidarity towards those who are ill is also needed. Then if one wants to put it on the train or on the plane, very well. He’s doing it to defend himself and he’s entitled to it”.

On the other hand, the immunologist Mauro Minelli, coordinator for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, has some more doubts, according to which abolishing the obligation “makes sense where there are no situations of immediate risk or overcrowding; otherwise, it would not be wrong for healthcare workers and in-patients to continue to use the mask. The situation may be different for those who, as a carer, spend a reasonably short time in the emergency rooms and admissions. In short, you can and must go out from the tunnel, but without intolerance towards the new normalities”.