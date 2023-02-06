Home Health “Towards a progressive return to normality” Weekly data bulletin and the reintegration into service of suspended healthcare personnel is being defined
Press release no. 2
Release date 28 October 2022

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, six months after the suspension of the state of emergency and in consideration of the trend of the contagion from Covid-19, deems it appropriate to start a progressive return to normality in activities and behaviours, inspired by criteria of responsibility and compliance with current regulations.

Therefore, also on the basis of the prevailing indications in the medical and scientific fields, the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths will be suspended, which will now be announced on a weekly basis, without prejudice to the possibility for the competent authorities to acquire at any time the information necessary to monitor the situation and to adopt the necessary measures.

With regard to healthcare personnel subject to suspension procedures for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and the cancellation of the fines provided for by Legislative Decree 44/21, in view of the expiry of the provisions in force on December 31st and the worrying shortage of medical and signaled by the managers of the health and territorial structures, a provision is being defined which will allow the reintegration into service of the aforementioned personnel before the expiry date of the suspension.

