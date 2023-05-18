Towards an advance of mammography at age 45 – Medicine

news-txt”>

There is an ongoing reflection on the advance age for mammography screening offered to women by the National Health Service. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci explains it in his speech at the Andos congress, National Association of Women with Breast Surgery.

“Partly thanks to the collaboration between institutions, associations and the medical and scientific community – underlines the minister – we launched the National Oncological Plan in January which aims at greater integration between prevention, early diagnosis and management. Among the objectives strategic, the Plan indicates to increase the extension and adherence to programs aimed at the target population, in particular with the enlargement of the age range for mammography screening from 45 years (currently most regions apply it from 50 years) to 75 years (compared to the current 69) and greater attention to vulnerable groups, as well as early identification of subjects at risk due to family history.On the issue of bringing the age forward for mammography screening, the Recommendation adopted in December by the Council of the European Union on Cancer Screening, in the light of current evidence recommends screening with mammography for women aged 50-69, suggesting a lower age limit of 45 and an upper age limit of 74 years old. There is therefore an ongoing reflection that sees us engaged and that we will carry forward, like any other decision, on the basis of scientific evidence”. “The Oncological Plan, starting from the centrality of the patient – adds Schillaci – also aims to reduce access to prevention and treatment interventions. This requires the full functioning of the regional oncological networks throughout the national territory, not least to better ensure continuity of care in the post-intervention phase, for follow-up checks, within pathways for which the activity of breast centers and on which a fundamental contribution comes precisely from the world of Associations”.