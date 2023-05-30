Towards Seville-Rome, Mourinho: “Future? No contact”. Pellegrini: “he forged us”

Jose Mourinho he is preparing to play yet another European final of his coaching career, the second in a row with Roma after the success in the Conference League. The Portuguese coach, who spoke at the press conference in Budapest on the eve of the Europa League final, said he was certain of his team’s value: “We deserve this final, we deserve this path after 14 games. Sevilla favorite? For them, a European final is a habit “. About the future he dribbled the questions: “I have had no contact, I have spoken to my captains and they know what I think”. And on the use of Dybala: “20-30 minutes can do them”.









MOURINHO’S WORDS IN THE CONFERENCE

Long ride to the final – “It was a long journey, different from that of our opponent who comes from the Champions League. We played 14 games to get here, we deserve it. Now the time is coming, we’ve been working on it in the last few days. We want to fight”.

Excitement for the final – “The more prepared players go on the pitch and feel less pressure. I think that history doesn’t play, Mendilibar thinks differently. He sees Sevilla as favourites. A European final is a habit for them, but for us it is something historic. Tomorrow We want to be there.”

On the future – “Anyone who has questions about someone’s future should be asked to Mendilibar because he is the one who has no contract. I spoke to my captains, I answered objectively and I don’t want them to tell you what I said. They know what I think, respect in 2010 the situation is different because it was all done with Real. Today there is zero contact with other clubs, today it’s important to be us.”

Words from Madrid – “I love Real Madrid very much, I love the president and the coach very much. But the coach doesn’t play, the coach works a lot before the match, not much during the match. I told my staff: today our job is finished. Now the boys are making the story. The Madrid colleagues say very well that Sevilla have a great team, two great teams because they have 25 top-level players. They are all high-level professionals, they have many options. But they don’t know my boys and they don’t know my team as a team and we’ll be there tomorrow.”

Words to the staff – “Today I told my staff: we have done everything, now the players for history. Sevilla have two teams, experience and quality in 25-26 players and a child, Blanco. My team will be there tomorrow, we will be there.”

Comparison with Mendilibar – “It’s curious because we talk about coaching experience, but Sevilla have more accustomed players. We have players like Zalewski or Bove who used to play in the Primavera before. Mendilibar and I have the same gray hair, they are a little more expert in finals , but mine arrive here ready, we have played 29-30 European matches in two years”.

The second final with Roma – “The difference is that with Tottenham I was sacked before the Wembley final, in Rome they gave me the opportunity to play in Tirane and play in a second tomorrow.”

Su Dybala – “20-30 minutes can do them.”

THE WORDS OF PELLEGRINI

How to get to the final – “We arrive aware because when you get to these matches it means that you have followed a path that has left you with things. Sacrifices to be there, aware and tense, but concentrated”.

Su Mourinho – “We spoke in all honesty and when the time comes he will speak. He has given us the energy for tomorrow.”

Second final, what does it mean – “I think there is always something greater, but the greatest remains and is never satisfied. We gave 100% last year and we won it with great emotion. This year we gave 100% in Europa League and the desire is to win it. We are used to this also thanks to the coach who is attentive from a football and human point of view. We leave everything on the pitch, we are grateful for what we have done because we had difficulties and we took the field like 11 players and above all 11 men”.

The difficulties of the race – “We know it will be difficult, but it will be difficult for them too. We are proud to be here and to have followed this path which has improved us”.

Bus in front of the door – “When I hear him say it makes me laugh. Facing the match in the right tactical way means limiting the opponents in what they are best at. We analyzed the others, we tried to figure out how to limit their strengths and we succeeded given that we are in the final and there is no speaker”.

From Seville with Fonseca to Mou – “What has changed? Initially there was some change on the pitch that was also reflected on the pitch, then we wanted to create a group that cared about us. Sacrifice yourself, make an extra run for your partner to want to be there with strength. Our starting point was this, then the coach who forged us arrived.”

THE WORDS OF MANCINI

How the game was set up – “I’m not saying tactics, but we have prepared them for two days and we are aware that we can play the match in the best possible way”.

Training in Trigoria and Dybala – “We feel more at home, we have everything available and we feel good. Dybala is walking and doing well, we hope he can give us a hand”.