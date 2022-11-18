news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, NOVEMBER 18 – “Towards a single medicine: new approaches to preventive healthcare in Campania”: this is the congress of the Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale del Mezzogiorno scheduled for Monday 21 November at 9.00 in the Aula Magna Storica of the Congress Center of the University of Naples Federico II, in via Partenope which aims to illustrate the strategies and vision of preventive health care in Campania.



The event – reads a note – underlines the importance, in the field of preventive healthcare, of close collaboration between human medicine and veterinary medicine; this is the only way to transform intervention on the individual into a tool for safeguarding everyone’s health.



“Preventive health care deserves much more than what it has received” declares Antonio Limone Director General, Istituto Zooprofilattico Campania and Calabria “You can build a unique medicine only if you can create a preventive health care that truly guarantees health. Build a laboratory like Typing Salmonella in the service of public health is an important step in this direction”. At the round table, Antonio Postiglione – Directorate General for Health Protection and Coordination of the Regional Health System – Campania Region, Paolo Sarnelli – UOD Head of Prevention and Veterinary Public Health – Campania Region, Ciro Verdoliva – Director General Asl Napoli 1 Centro will take turns , Maria Triassi – Department of Public Health – Full Professor of Hygiene – University of Naples Federico II, Ugo Trama – Director of UOD 06 Drug and Devices Policy – General Directorate for Health Protection and Coordination of the Campania Region Health System. The conference will be concluded by the Rector of the University of Naples Federico II, Matteo Lorito. (HANDLE).

