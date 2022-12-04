The flu shot like a rocket, but the peak will not arrive before the beginning of 2023, in any case earlier than in normal years, when the maximum was reached between January and February. To explain it to Corriere della Sera e the print is the director general of health prevention at the ministry of health Giovanni Rezza, who specifies, viruses are mutations of the same ones from past yearsbut many people they hadn’t contracted it for the past two years thanks to the preventions adopted to contain the spread of Covid-19. In this cold season, on the other hand, they are circulating again, affecting even those children who had never experienced it on their skin during the acute phase of the pandemic. Rezza explains how to distinguish the two types of infection and how to behave in each case. Furthermore, she invites those recovering from Covid to use the mask even if asymptomatic in this phase in which both viruses circulate a lot. «We have a double viral circulation problem that risks sending hospitals into trouble».

Because the peak will come so soon

«The incidence of flu-like syndromes, caused by an admixture of respiratory viruses, has accomplished a decisive leap forward», he declares referring to the last week of November. “We have gone from 9.5 cases per thousand inhabitants – he continues – to 12.9, or 771,000 Italians affected. More than 2.5 million have contracted the infection since the start of the season». Particularly affected were the children, with 40.8 cases per thousand in the reference week, compared to 29.6 of the previous one. The reason, explains Rezza «is that the little ones, especially from 0 to 2 years, have practically never encountered these viruses because they have spent the last two winters at home or with the schools closed». Indeed, “the flu in those seasons had a hard time spreading,” explains the ISS research manager. “They are therefore very exposed to contagion.”

Influenza or Covid?

In this period, then, for many it is particularly difficult to distinguish between influenza and Coronavirus. Distinguishing the symptoms “is difficult” confirms Rezza. «The flu usually causes a fever for about 5 days and can be heavier than the mild forms of Covid“, explains. “Paradoxically, if you only have a cold and a few lines of fever, it is easier to have Covid or a rhinovirus,” she continues.

There are those who are afraid of contracting both viruses at the same timegiving rise to what is defined above all abroad Fluorone. However, informs Rezza, «it’s hard enough because there is what we call viral interference. It means that “when you get infected with a virus, you hardly get infected with another one”. “But,” she warns, “ we have a double viral circulation problem that risks throwing hospitals into trouble». «For this reason it was decided to launch a communication campaign for the double vaccination», which the doctor recommends above all to the most fragile and to those who frequent them, thus protected from the most serious forms of the disease. The virus circulates a lot, he explains, and flu vaccines protect against contagion at 50% – 70%drastically reducing its spread.

Asymptomatic people wear a mask

In any case, to be sure of discerning between Covid and the flu, «today as today a tampon is not denied to anyone». In the case of the former, Rezza recalls that isolation is no longer necessary until the negativization is negative, but only until the symptoms disappear. In any case, “once the isolation is over, asymptomatic people wear masks,” she recommends. Furthermore, another inoculation of the vaccine could be useful for the elderly and frail. «I wouldn’t speak of fifth but of recall. After 4-6 months the protection ends so it is better to take another doseespecially since we now have vaccines adapted to the new variants available »

