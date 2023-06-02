Towards the unification of the Ferrara health authorities: the directors of the 12 Dai have been appointed

New step forward towards the unification of the Ferrara healthcare companies. The appointment of the directors of Intercompany Integrated Activity Departments (Dai) which will take effect from today, June 1st. It has so concrete implementation the new departmental structure of the University Hospital and Local Health Authority of Ferrara.

Also the result of the work of the unification groups set up in the autumn and a strong one sharing with the University of Ferrarathe 12 Dai are based on the diagnostic, clinical and care pathways that patients undertake during their therapeutic iteration, so that the integrated exercise of the various activities is ensured. One example among others, the Department of Onco-hematology it includes all phases related to oncological pathologies, with services ranging from screening to palliative care, also reflecting the design of the oncological and hemato-oncological network of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The 12 directors, who will remain in office for three years and who have presented specific projects for the management of the Department

The professor. Antonio Frassoldatidirector of Clinical Oncology of the University Hospital of Ferrara, will lead the Department of Onco-hematology.

To lead the Department Dyou have Cardio-thoracic-vascular will be Prof. Biagio Saxondirector of the Cardiology Units of the Ausl of Ferrara.

The professor. ugly carlodirector of the Provincial General Surgery of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara, was appointed director of the Inter-company Department Surgical.

The professor. Stephen Pelucchidirector of Otorhinolaryngology in Cona, will lead the Dai Head-Neck.

Also turning point for Primary carewhich becomes an integrated Department directed by dr. Franco RomagnoniDirector of Social Health Activities Ausl.

The Integrated Care Department Mental Health Pathological Addictions will be led by Dr Franca EmanuelliHead of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry.

The professor. Carlo Alberto Voltadirector of University Anesthesia and Intensive Care, will lead the Dai Emergency.

The director of Pediatric Surgery Dr. Claudius Vella he will direct the Dai Maternal Infant.

The Department Internal Medicine will be managed by Dr. Stefano Parroformer director of Internal Medicine at the Argenta Hospital.

The professor. Marcello Govonidirector of Rheumatology of the Hospital, will direct the Dai di Specialist medicine.

The professor. Melchiore Gigantidirector of University Radiology at Cona hospital, was appointed director of Dai Imaging and laboratory diagnostics.

Finally the dr. Andrew Salettidirector of Cona Neuroradiology, will lead the new Department of Neuroscience.

The new organizational structure contemplates, in addition to 12 Daiothers 7 Departments2 of which are administrative, “designed” in a logic oriented towards the needs and paths of citizens/users but also functional in encouraging training and professional growth for operators, which will be covered shortly.

“This organizational articulation that has led to the appointment of professionals, already established within the Ferrarese healthcare and educational world for their skills and abilities, is a fundamental step not only to give a stable guide to the services but to strengthen the integration between healthcare companies, standardizing and coordinating services and pathways” he declares Monica Calamai, Ausl general director and OspFe extraordinary commissioner, who underlines: “The appointment took place in agreement with the University and takes into account the balance of representation between the university component and the hospital component and, within this, between the Ausl component and Aou component. I wish a good job to all the directors and professionals involved in this process and I thank them, the network of professionals and the trade union organizations for the collaboration by virtue of which we have achieved this important result”.

“I express my satisfaction with the definition of the new Intercompany Departments with Integrated Activities, the result of an articulated and shared process with the Aou and Ausl Management with a view to quality and efficiency of the entire health sector of the territory – comments the rector of the University of Ferrara Laura Ramaciotti -. The innovativeness of this reorganization is aimed at enhancing university and hospital skills in terms of specialization to protect the health of citizens and an increasingly adequate response to the needs of assistance and care expressed by them”.