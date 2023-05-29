Town hall X mourns councilor Maurizio Zeppilli: “We will miss you”

Municipal councilor Maurizio Zeppilli passed away suddenly at the age of 68. Elected for the first time in the small parliament of Ostia, he covered the role of group leader of the Democratic Party and chairman of the special reform commission of town hall X.

“We express great sorrow for the passing of Maurizio Zeppilli – commented the group leader of Azione Andrea Bozzi – Kind and prepared, never partisan and always calm, even towards the most heated. In Ostia you had already given so much in your life, dear Maurizio, above all in sport and culture and you would have continued to give a lot in your institutional role, with the love you had for our territory, for young people and for the values ​​of democracy. There are no other words for such a sudden loss, only bewilderment and condolences. We will miss you. Condolences to his family, to the Democratic Party and to the many who loved him and who will never forget him”.

Among the first to express his sorrow for the loss of Zeppilli, also the group leader of the environmentalist Civic Left Marco Possanzini. “I had heard him last night on the phone, I’m dismayed – commented Possanzini – a friend, a loyal person, a person of value has passed away. We will miss his irony, his preparation, his smile. He loved the sea, every time I’m a passenger on his jetty I can only remember the moments shared inside and outside the classroom. Maurizio, you shouldn’t have done this joke”. The memory that comes from colleagues in the Democratic Party is also moved. “Maurizio was a person with a unique preparation, of which everything could be talked about, from literature to sport. He was extremely helpful, he had his job at heart and had a great ability to deal with everyone – declared the democratic councilor Silvia Fiorucci – I’m shocked”.

Also from the territory there were comments of condolence for the sudden disappearance. “This is how we want to remember you, with your kind smile, your seraphic calm and your subtle satire – commented Vincenzo Giojelli of the Lido Centro district committee – Words are not enough to thank you for your constant and affectionate presence and for your involvement in the local projects. You have been an extraordinary support for us for the attention and affection you have dedicated to us. Safe travels dear friend. We will forever carry you in our hearts.”

The funeral of Maurizio Zeppilli will take place on Tuesday 30 May at 10.00 in the church of Regina Pacis in Ostia Lido.







