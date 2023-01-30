Some types of cheese are contaminated by mycotoxins potentially dangerous for the body: here is the black list.

A recent one survey by the Catholic UniversityPiacenza campus, has detected the presence of microscopic molds of the genus Penicillium and Aspergillus in a worrying percentage of cheeses present in large-scale distribution.

The alert refers in particular to the grated cheeses and ready to serve, typically packaged in practical resealable sachets.

The spread of these molds in the product has affected up to 94.4% of cheeses on the marketwhich they may consequently contain dangerous substances such as ochratoxin and sterigmatocystin. There is good news, however: the concentration of these contaminants would be lower than the alert levels, at least according to the researchers’ report.

But you have to pay be careful when pairing with other foods, such as cereals, coffee, wine, beer, legumes, dried fruit, cured meats and raisins. These foods often contain the aforementioned toxins, and must therefore be considered effects of overall intake. The professor Terence Bertuzziof the Department of Animal, Food and Nutrition Sciences at the Catholic University has clarified the matter with an enlightening statement.

Contaminated grated cheeses: here are the advice for consumers

The research, funded by consortia of Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano, has allowed the researchers to identify the critical issues in the production chain of the cheeses on the shelves. Explains Terence Bertuzzi: “If all the products we consume are of qualitythere is no health risk. But it’s always important to buy foods from safe sources, Italian and European. Indeed, the EU carries out regular and very efficient checks. During the year there are many alerts concerning non-European products, we are inserted into a secure system“.

He then concluded: “For this reason, it is important to avoid purchases that go through unofficial channels“. In summary, we must carefully check the origin of the foods we put in the cart, trying to favor trusted retailers and most trusted brands.

The conclusions of Terenzio Bertuzzi

Regarding the research findings, the professor commented: “The quantities of the two toxins found in the 107 samples analyzed are not dangerous. There is talk of a few micrograms of mycotoxins per kilo of grated, which are very low quantities.”.

And finally: “Overall, the risk to the consumer is minimal: the legal limits set by the EU are precautionarybased on risk analysis with the aim of minimizing the effects on our health“. In conclusion, we refer to the above: the best prevention goes through the painstaking selection food to put on the table, without giving up our favorite dishes!