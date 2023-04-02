How do we manage to overcome life crises and regain confidence? A toxic relationship was the low point of her life. But Irene Haas, 39, from near Offenburg, managed to separate – and take care of herself again. Logged by Claudia Minner

The feeling of worthlessness accompanied me for a long time. I had strict parents, good grades were a must, and I was never good enough. Later in my marriage, the feeling crept back in. We’ve been together since I was fifteen. But after many years of marriage and two children, things got difficult. I was totally dissatisfied, felt no longer seen and valued.

Until Andi* came into my life. “This is the love of my life,” I thought. He showered me with declarations of love and attention. I finally got what I had longed for for so long. I became addicted to it and separated from my husband.