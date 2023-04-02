Home Health Toxic relationship: How Irene Haas managed to break free
Health

Toxic relationship: How Irene Haas managed to break free

by admin
Toxic relationship: How Irene Haas managed to break free

How do we manage to overcome life crises and regain confidence? A toxic relationship was the low point of her life. But Irene Haas, 39, from near Offenburg, managed to separate – and take care of herself again.

Logged by Claudia Minner

The feeling of worthlessness accompanied me for a long time. I had strict parents, good grades were a must, and I was never good enough. Later in my marriage, the feeling crept back in. We’ve been together since I was fifteen. But after many years of marriage and two children, things got difficult. I was totally dissatisfied, felt no longer seen and valued.

Until Andi* came into my life. “This is the love of my life,” I thought. He showered me with declarations of love and attention. I finally got what I had longed for for so long. I became addicted to it and separated from my husband.

See also  From respiratory diseases to disability, third dose to hyper-fragile - Health

You may also like

Why lateral thinkers insist that they were right...

Probable formations of Napoli-Milan – Sky Sport

Constraint of exclusivity and that taken for a...

Chaos in Australia: Verstappen dominates a crazy GP,...

This is how you make outdoor spaces windproof

WhatsApp, the hidden chats that can be viewed...

Autism, world awareness day: why a diagnosis is...

Beer belly: Researchers find cause – and it’s...

Finland, the last dance of Marin who seeks...

Dangerous for the body: Popular diets can seriously...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy