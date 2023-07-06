Toxic relationship: “The passivity ended up making me sick”

“The hardest thing for me is accepting that the ex-partner had the power to destroy our family, take my home and doesn’t have to answer one iota for it. To do this, he projects all the ‘guilt’ onto me by constructing insinuations and lies. I could have coped better with my situation if he had said, ‘Ok, after 24 years it’s all gone’ (which it wasn’t!). The fact that he accuses me and told the children that I had cheated on him, that’s why he had to break up, and that if I said something else that would be proof that I was a liar, that’s beyond impudence. In all other areas, too, stories come up that have absolutely nothing to do with my life.”

