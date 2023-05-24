“Toxic relationships? I was looking for adrenaline, today I avoid. I have lost many friends to drugs or accidents»- breaking latest news

“The truth is that TV hurts me,” explains Fabrizio Moro. He knows he often appears skittish, frowning. «It’s just that I’m always a little embarrassed in front of the cameras. But I’m very different from that image there, and only those who come to my concerts know it.” There have been many in recent months. His new EP, «La mia Voce vol. 2″. «I wrote it in 2020, during the pandemic. I had time to think.”

He seems to have focused quite a lot on love, according to the songs.

“In that period I experienced crazy loneliness: I didn’t have a partner, I was shut up inside the house and thought”.

He wrote about unhealthy, toxic relationships.

«A problem I’ve gotten lost in several times, due to that constant search for a little adrenaline. In our imagination we think we aspire to peace, serenity, but then, in the end, I realized that in relationships I was always looking for strong sensations, the ones that relationships give you when they start: it’s as if they generate substances that make you feel alive and which, at the same time, create addiction».

And how are these mechanisms broken?

«Nothing, you wait for it to get old and break. Now I have the roller coaster antenna: if I can’t read a person well, which used to fascinate me, today I avoid them. And I’m starting to really dream of the serenity of a walk by the sea, perhaps with your dog. I’m getting there.”

How did you realize that some of your relationships weren’t healthy?

«Because they led me to do absurd things, I lost control of my emotions. Dynamics are triggered that bring out the worst in everyone: I looked in the mirror and said to myself “Is it possible that I’m so ugly?”. A minimum of self-analysis is enough to realize this. Generally, when these stories end you feel worse: failures result. You are not happy for having created something anyway. Indeed, I felt worn out for having suffered and made others suffer. Instead, the goal should always be to improve,working on the gaps in our soul».

Very introspective.

“I am. And I like being able to share my experience through music, but also films. I think they can leave something, even just in terms of experience, to others. First of all to my children: I like knowing that they will have the things I’ve written available to them, even when I’m gone. I confess to being a bit obsessed with death: I’m not afraid of it, it intrigues me. But I often pause to imagine what it will be like when I’m not there.”

However, this reflection does not help to dismantle his shady image.

«And yet I am not tormented. My adolescence was the best time of my life: I grew up with a very close-knit group of people, made up of relatives and friends. Despite the difficulties, despite the fact that we all came from a difficult neighbourhood, from a disadvantaged situation, we had fun every day and we are all still very close today».

Where did he grow up?

“On the outskirts of a suburb: north Setteville, suburbs of San Basilio. I moved there when I was 14 – there was nothing. There were no paved roads, there wasn’t a bar… there were only 50 villas with only the first floor finished and everything to be done above. In that context, we kids met and grew up around a low wall in the neighborhood. We spent Christmas together, the holidays together… this little commune had been created. And in my memories of that time there is always the sun».

In the ep there is also a song dedicated to those people, which is entitled “The sun”.

«I’m going back to the best moments we lived together in the summer. I have lost many friends. Some died from the drug, because then it was still in circulation in an important way. Others died in road accidents. Among them, my best friend: died on a motorbike, aged 23. When you suffer your first violent death, you stop being a teenager and suddenly grow up. You become a man in a minute, because you realize that things can happen and it’s not all up to you, even if you would eat the world as a teenager.”

What did he do when he went to the wall?

“I was the only one who played the guitar. I was 15 and I was starting to strum the first songs of Ligabue, one of my favorite songwriters. Every night I went there and played. The others cuccavano, I never: I stayed with the guitar.

Who prompted you to play it?

«I decided it and I learned to play it by myself. The first time was when I went to the home of my eighth grade classmate, Giorgio. He was obsessed with Iron Maiden… it's impressive to think of the difference in tastes there is with today's kids… anyway, I was a lost metalhead: he played the drums and we thought that if I learned to playing guitar we would form a band. My cousin Ciccio gave me the one he kept in the attic: he had four strings. I started trying. Then some older boys taught me to play Battisti, Vasco…».

And love was born with that instrument.

«I took it everywhere, even on vacation. There were no phones, so for us friends, Saturday night was guitar, beer and laughter: we modified the lyrics of famous songs to make fun of each other. I remember my version of “Bar Mario” that made everyone laugh… I was lucky: I loved many people who loved me».

And with his family?

“We are united but I cannot say that we have the same bond. We love each other, sure. But we are not so empathetically close. My father is a farmer: a Calabrian who moved to Rome as a child, has been working in the fields since he was 12 … he is not a dreamer, he has always kept his feet on the ground ».

And when did you tell him you wanted to be a singer?

«He told me: you are crazy. There were no such dreams in our lives. Basically, the relationship between us remained like this. My father hasn’t heard this record yet… maybe he’ll go buy it himself, but without telling me anything. It’s certainly not the father who gives me advice.’

Does this make you suffer?

“It’s a balance we’ve found. Even when I went to Sanremo he didn’t say anything to me and if he did I think I’d be embarrassed: he’s a man rooted to the ground, mine is a dimension that doesn’t belong to him. It’s a very strange ratio to decipher, but that’s the way it is. Even when I do particularly big concerts, perhaps in Rome, I don’t see my father, he doesn’t come to see me in the dressing room. We both prefer it this way, seeing it breaks me down. After all, he is the one who raised me in this way ».

What kind of father are you with your children?

“I do the complete opposite of what my father did to me. Precisely because I have lived this relationship, with my children I am open, I talk about everything and I always try to understand their interiority, without invading it”.

Do you miss the days spent at the wall with your friends?

«But when I can I still do it: I've remained particularly attached to four, five friends and when I stop in Rome for some time I go back there, I take the guitar and we start playing, like then».

But could she ever compose a summer hit?

“Eh, it depends. I don’t rule it out. My fans also know my ironic side, but it’s true that when I write ironic songs I end up afraid to put them on the album. There were some pieces I wrote, even strong ones, that would have shifted the focus away from the image of the busy singer, but I was always afraid to defend them. I have to get there, but it’s a transformation I feel is happening.”

Is there a moment in which you realized all the way you did, starting from that low wall and the four-string guitar?

«The first time I played in curva, at the Olimpico, in 2018: it was a very strong emotion. In that same place I had attended some of the best concerts of my life: Vasco, Ligabue, Springsteen, U2. Being there was an emotion that invaded my soul».

Have you met any of these myths of yours?

«I used to open Vasco’s concerts but I never met him because he entered immediately after me: we wrote to each other on Instagram. Hugging him is my wish. I directed a video of Ligabue: he’s a very serious person and the first time I met him I was almost uncomfortable, he’s not the type to laugh and joke right away and neither am I. I felt a strong responsibility. He helped us one game: he was playing Italy, we saw it together and we parted ways ».

And also director. Would you ever be an actor?

«They offered me several times to act: I received proposals from three very important directors which I rejected because I didn’t feel like it. But never say never. One of them, a really big name, called me to star in the remake of one of my favorite movies. I didn’t accept thinking that one day I would regret it, because then I know I would enjoy it. But I also believe that you shouldn’t overdo it in doing too many things: you risk becoming a clown».