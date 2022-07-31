It takes two things to stay healthy: a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet. We all know it, but how many know that tea is the perfect ally to eliminate toxins? Not just any tea but tea kombucha

Eliminating toxins means health and beauty because regularly purifying the body prevents cellular aging and fights cellulite.

Before describing the characteristics and the beneficial effects of this type of tea, we recommend that you practice regular physical activity to help your metabolism and eat properly by undergoing periodic checks.

Goodbye toxins thanks to kombucha tea

Il kombucha it is part of a millenary tradition linked to health. In recent months, he has become famous and depopulated on the web thanks to many influencers.

It is a fermented, slightly sparkling drink made from sweetened tea. It comes from green tea or black tea and it transforms itself creating a gelatinous substance on the surface. During the fermentation phase, natural sugars, carbon dioxide and ethyl alcohol are spontaneously produced. Fermented for a short time it will be soft and sweet, while left to ferment for longer the flavor will be stronger.

Kombucha can be prepared at home or bought in stores (online and physical).

It is preferable to seek the advice of a doctor before taking it: consumption must, however, be moderate.

Kombucha tea: beneficial effects

Il kombucha it is able to eliminate toxins effectively but not only.

Here’s what they are all the benefits of this tea for the organism: