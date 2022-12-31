Home Health Toxins in grated cheese: the alarm goes off
Health

by admin
The alarm goes off for grated cheese: toxins were found inside which forced the withdrawal.

This is truly alarming news concerning lots of grated cheeses in which toxins were found, as happened for coffee pods which had been withdrawn from the market as a precaution.

Grated cheese, photo source Pixabay. News.com

According to what Leggo reports, it seems that ochratoxin and mycotoxin together with sterigmatocystin they were found respectively in 48.6% and 94.4% of the packs of grated cheeses, i.e. those of the parmesan type present in supermarkets which, albeit in small but significant quantities. News that quickly went around the web, alarming everyone, but let’s get to the heart of the matter and try to understand how these toxins were discovered.

Toxins in grated cheese but the risk is minimal

A truly worrying result is that which emerged from the research carried out by Terenzio Bertuzzi at the Catholic University of Piacenza and then also published in the Toxins magazine and financed by the Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano consortia.

It is the presence of sterigmatocystin and ochratoxin in grated cheese which has also received specific limits from the European Union: within the analyzed samples, the presence of these two toxins is not to be considered dangerous but their consumption can become so, if added to those present in other foods, such as: cereals and derivatives, coffee, legumes, cocoa, dried fruit, wine, beer, cured meats.

Grated cheese, photo source Pixabay. News.com

The problems for consumers, according to research reports, are minimal, but the limits reported by the European Union appear to be precautionary, but paying attention to them is certainly worth doing.

See also  "Covid in the asymptomatic may be dead" / "In 7 days Omicron ..."

Contamination reduction would be greater by removing more crust. The two protection consortia are safe for the consumer, but we need to monitor the entire sector” these are then the words of Bertuzzi himself who always in the course of his research spoke of the best way in which cheeses should be treated in the long process of their maturation.

