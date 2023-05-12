traces of blood on the floor

Access the article and all the contents of the site
Found lifeless by clients inside the gym he ran at . A 50-year-old man died this morning in via Castel Belvederea populous peripheral fraction of the municipality north of Naples.
Gym patrons found the body of a 50enneowner of the structure, lying on the floor and with traces of blood next to it.
The carabinieri of the local company and the coroner on duty arrived at the scene. The Arma military ascertained that the man, well known in the area, had been the victim of an illness and as a result had fallen to the floor.
The impact would have caused the release of traces of blood. At the moment, the autopsy examination has not been ordered.
