Health

"Traces of the virus in the waters of five counties"

"Traces of the virus in the waters of five counties"

The governor of the state of New YorkKathy Hochul, declared the status of emergency for the polioafter that traces of the virus were found in the waters of five counties including New York. The New York Times reports it. The ordinance will speed up the vaccination campaign also allowing emergency service operators, midwives and pharmacists to administer the drug.

The first case of polio in nearly a decade he had been identified in July in New York State. By August, traces of polio had been found in New York City sewage. State authorities today announced that they had identified the virus in 57 samples collected from different counties in the state between May and August. “We can’t roll the dice on polio,” said state health commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, stressing that the polio vaccine “is safe and effective. Don’t wait to get vaccinated ».

