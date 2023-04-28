Trachea cancer, first resection surgery with robot – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 28 APR – “The world‘s first tracheal resection for cancer” was performed at the European Institute of Oncology using a robot. This was announced by the Ieo institute of Milan, underlining that “the patient, only 30 years old, had a very rapid recovery and today, two months later, she is in excellent health conditions”.



In detail, as the press release explains, “Professor Lorenzo Spaggiari, director of the Lung Program, with his Thoracic Surgery team, carried out the first trachea resection surgery in the world for primary tumor with a minimally invasive technique using the da Vinci Robot with Ecmo support (ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), therefore without opening the chest and without resorting to intraoperative intubation”.



“We have definitively broken the great taboo of oncological thoracic surgery” says Spaggiari, according to whom it is no longer true that it is necessary “to be invasive to be effective”. “Today – explains the professor – this is no longer the case for the most widespread lung cancer, but not even for adenoid-cystic carcinoma of the trachea, a very rare and complex tumor to operate on, which until yesterday has always required long and invasive operations with large thoracotomy openings of the chest, which required demanding rehabilitations, often with post-operative pain. Our patient was discharged a few days after the operation and has only four small centimeter-sized scars on her side”.



The robot, explains the institute, “makes it possible to reach the site to be treated using thin robotic arms operated remotely by the surgeon, with a precision and speed unattainable by human movement; while Ecmo technology, an advanced extracorporeal heart circulation system beating, supports lung function by oxygenating the blood, without requiring the intraoperative intubation of the trachea normally required in these operations”. (HANDLE).

