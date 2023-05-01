Tracksuits and leggings, from the gym to the red carpet

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 30 – Tracksuits and leggings jump the gap that imposes roles exclusively related to sportswear and homewear on these items of clothing, entering directly into the wardrobe for special occasions.



A transition takes place with the proposals of the Hylure brand, designed by Ughetta Di Carlo, a journalist, with a past as a correspondent for SkyTg24 and Rai programs, such as La vita in Directe and Unomattina. And now stylist. “In the last year I have felt the need to give vent to my creativity. I love fashion and I also attended the Academy of Costume and Fashion to learn more. My line is a luxury, eco-sustainable fitness” she almost seems to justify herself, instead he had immediate success with the brand born a few months ago, but already popular with television stars such as Ilary Blasi, Federica Nargi, Michela Quattrociocche, Sabrina Ferilli, Eleonoire Casalegno, Samantha De Grenet, Elettra Lamborghini, Michelle Hunziker. The secret of Hylure is enclosed in the name: an acronym of “allure” and “lure” which in English mean elegance and enticement. Because the characteristic of its suits is sensuality. “Mine wants to be a provocative but not vulgar line, based on garments suitable for sporting use, for the gym, or combined with my oversized jackets, they can become the solution for an important evening”.



Hylure’s workhorse is the suit, made of quality stretch fabrics and sustainable lycre, certified made in Italy. But the collection also includes dresses, T-shirts, jackets, leather garments. The suit can be carved with strategic openings on the hips and necklines, often teardrop or sweetheart. It can have thin straps or one sleeve only. And on the bare arm a glove long beyond the elbow in the same fabric. The trousers will be fitted or flared. “My garments can be worn by all sizes because the fabrics I use are elastic and containing, modeling for the shapes”.



The Hylure tracksuits have already flown overseas and are distributed in Miami by Violet & Grace, the luxury boutique of Rita Rusic and former model Ina Lettman. In Rome, her collections are at Gibot and in her pop-up store in via Belsiana together with Flavia Valentini’s beachwear brand. (HANDLE).



