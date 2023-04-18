Trade winds cluster, new Scientific Committee appointed

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cluster Alisei appoints the new Scientific Committee. These are six high-level experts in the field of Life Sciences, who will have the task of supporting the activities of the cluster for the 2023-2024 mandate, ensuring that the initiatives are aligned with the strategic objectives of the organisation.

The new Scientific Committee has an advisory function to the governing bodies of the Directive Commission and is called upon to evaluate the scientific quality of the Cluster projects, supporting the Commission in the various promotional activities of the sector.

With the inauguration of the new Scientific Committee, Alisei confirms its commitment to supporting the growth and development of the Life Sciences sector in Italy and to promoting collaboration between multidisciplinary research, the pharmaceutical-biomedical industry and public institutions.

The experience and skills of the new members of the Scientific Committee will contribute to further strengthen the position of the Alisei Cluster as a key player in the Life Sciences and One Health ecosystem. «The innovations resulting from public and private research in the life sciences represent an extraordinary opportunity to improve the quality of life. I am proud that internationally renowned scientists have joined our Alisei project, contributing with their authoritative direction to promoting the value of this wonderful sector» commented Massimiliano Boggetti, president of the Alisei Cluster.

The six new members nominated

Anna Cereseto, professor of Molecular Biology at the University of Trento, deputy director of the Cibio department (Cellular, Computational and Integrative Biology) and Group Leader of the Laboratory of Molecular Virology; founder of Alia Therapeutics.