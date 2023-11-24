Home » Trader Sam’s Just Added TWO New Cocktails!
Health

Trader Sam’s Just Added TWO New Cocktails!

by admin
Trader Sam’s Just Added TWO New Cocktails!

Disney is really kicking it up a notch celebrating the holidays!

Holidays in Disneyland

We’ve tried so many holiday snacks and offerings this year already, attended both holiday parties, and are marveling at the new decorations added every day. And we’re LOVING it! We also just heard there are some new holiday cocktails you may want to grab over at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is located in the Disneyland Hotel and is a wildly popular spot for locals and visitors. It’s known predominantly for its atmosphere and unique drinks.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Now there are three new holiday cocktails available for a limited time — By The Fireside, The Nice List, as well as Citrus Crown.

New Cocktails!

Be sure to ask your Skipper about them when you dine in so they can tell you more about them.  Looking for more Disneyland news? Check out our posts below!

More Disneyland News Here!

Stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

See what souvenirs, food, and characters are at Disneyland Resort for the holidays here!

What’s your favorite thing to order at Trader Sam’s? Tell us in the comments!

Post a Comment

See also  Covid, Delta variant and vaccines: third dose hypothesis. What happens in Italy and in the world

You may also like

Hamas, 104 dead in Israeli attack on people...

cereals, biscuits and ready meals cause anxiety, diabetes...

Doctors warn of a “dangerous tear in the...

Gemelli is the only Italian hospital in the...

Is it good to sleep after lunch? The...

Always tired? 5 foods rob the body of...

The Controversial Weight Loss Journey of Curvy Model...

Rare diseases: diagnosis, symptoms, treatments, who to contact....

Dengue. Ministry: “Prepared information set on the site...

Leap year: why and when is February 29th?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy