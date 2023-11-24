Trader Sam’s Just Added TWO New Cocktails!

Disney is really kicking it up a notch celebrating the holidays!

Holidays in Disneyland

We’ve tried so many holiday snacks and offerings this year already, attended both holiday parties, and are marveling at the new decorations added every day. And we’re LOVING it! We also just heard there are some new holiday cocktails you may want to grab over at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar is located in the Disneyland Hotel and is a wildly popular spot for locals and visitors. It’s known predominantly for its atmosphere and unique drinks.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Now there are three new holiday cocktails available for a limited time — By The Fireside, The Nice List, as well as Citrus Crown.

New Cocktails!

Be sure to ask your Skipper about them when you dine in so they can tell you more about them. Looking for more Disneyland news? Check out our posts below!

What’s your favorite thing to order at Trader Sam’s? Tell us in the comments!

